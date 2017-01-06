NAMA defends response to Galway homelessness

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NAMA is defending its reponse to homelessness across Galway.

The National Assets Management Agency says it has already delivered 228 social houses and apartments in the city and county.

The agency, which is funded by the taxpayer, says it will sort out the last of its ghosts estates by the end of this year.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, there were 332 ghost estates on the books in 2010, but this has already been reduced to 25.

NAMA has secured planning permission for 7,300 more homes, while it has lodged applications for a further 11,000.