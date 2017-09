Galway Bay fm newsroom – The outbound lane of the N6 dual carriageway from the Galway Clinic in Doughiska to the Maldron Hotel in Oranmore is closed due to a road incident.

A car overturned on the route in the past 30 minutes and emergency services are at the scene.

It’s not yet known if anyone has been injured but gardaí are advising motorists travelling to Oranmore from the city or vice versa to use the Coast Road or take the road to Carnmore.