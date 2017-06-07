N59 resurfacing works to begin early next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A contractor will shortly be appointed to carry out long awaited resurfacing works on the N59 through Connemara.

Connemara area councillors have been advised that it’s hoped overlay works will begin in the first week of July.

The overlay on a 6 kilometre stretch of the N59 from Bunnakill to Claremount is viewed as a temporary measure for the road – which has been described as substandard and dangerous.

They will be carried out over a period of six weeks and will be completed in two sections.

Executive Engineer Damien Mitchell told the Connemara District meeting that all efforts are being made to get the contractor onsite as soon as possible.