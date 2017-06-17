15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

N59 re-opens at Bushypark and man remains in critical condition at UHG following early morning crash

By GBFM News
June 17, 2017

Time posted: 12:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N59 has re-opened at Bushypark in the last hour following a road traffic crash which has left a man in a critical condition at UHG.

The male pedestrian sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a car in the early hours of the morning.

The stretch of the N59 at Bushypark on the Moycullen Road has now re-opened after Gardai concluded their forensic investigation into the early morning crash.

Gardai say the male pedestrian, who is thirty years of age, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car at 1.40am.

He was rushed to University Hospital Galway where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Galway Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 17th June, 2017
University Hospital Galway
June 17, 2017
Pedestrian in critical condition at UHG following N59 crash
June 16, 2017
Tender process for designers of new Galway Hospice facility underway
June 16, 2017
Galway Pro-Choice to host city rally and march

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 17, 2017
“I don’t think there’s anything worse than someone being patronising” – Galway captain Heather Cooney
June 16, 2017
Galway United match preview v Sligo Rovers
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK