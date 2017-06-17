N59 re-opens at Bushypark and man remains in critical condition at UHG following early morning crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N59 has re-opened at Bushypark in the last hour following a road traffic crash which has left a man in a critical condition at UHG.

The male pedestrian sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a car in the early hours of the morning.

The stretch of the N59 at Bushypark on the Moycullen Road has now re-opened after Gardai concluded their forensic investigation into the early morning crash.

Gardai say the male pedestrian, who is thirty years of age, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car at 1.40am.

He was rushed to University Hospital Galway where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Galway Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.