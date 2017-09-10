15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

N59 ground investigation works to get underway in coming weeks

By GBFM News
September 10, 2017

Time posted: 5:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ground investigation works on the N59 between Bunakill and Maam Cross are due to get underway in the coming weeks.

It follows the approval of the method statements for works along the section of what’s long been described as ‘the worst road in Ireland’ – the N59 through Connemara.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the upgrade project but attached a condition that the NPWS would first have to be in agreement with the proposed plan prior to any work taking place.

That plan has now been given the green light – clearing the way for ground investigations on the road between Bunakill and Maam Cross to get underway by October.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says it’s been a slow and painful process – but this is a huge step forward.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gerry Barrett files fresh affidavit in battle with Deutsche Bank
September 10, 2017
Gerry Barrett files fresh affidavit in battle with Deutsche Bank
September 10, 2017
Canadian company seeks investors for testing in Connemara
September 10, 2017
Weather warning issued for Galway as heavy rain and strong winds expected

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 8, 2017
O’Halloran back in Connacht starting team for historic clash with Southern Kings
September 8, 2017
President and Taoiseach endorse Pieta House and A Lust For Life’s #SoundEffect Campaign
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK