N59 ground investigation works to get underway in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ground investigation works on the N59 between Bunakill and Maam Cross are due to get underway in the coming weeks.

It follows the approval of the method statements for works along the section of what’s long been described as ‘the worst road in Ireland’ – the N59 through Connemara.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the upgrade project but attached a condition that the NPWS would first have to be in agreement with the proposed plan prior to any work taking place.

That plan has now been given the green light – clearing the way for ground investigations on the road between Bunakill and Maam Cross to get underway by October.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says it’s been a slow and painful process – but this is a huge step forward.