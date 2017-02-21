N59 action group meets Transport Minister at Leinster House

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An action group made up of Connemara residents is meeting the Transport Minister at Leinster House this afternoon to discuss the beleaguered N59 road project. (21/2)

The 6-person deputation hopes to highlight the importance of the proposed N59 improvement works.

An Bord Pleanala refused permission last year for the long-awaited upgrade to the N59 between Maam Cross and Clifden due to environmental concerns.

The stretch of road, which forms part of the only national road in Connemara, has been described as one of the worst routes in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has confirmed that it will provide funding this year and next for a series of overlays between Oughterard and Bunakill.

In a letter to Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv which has been seen by Galway Bay fm news, the body says the works will be completed over a two-year period.

The TII has also added that the Galway National Roads Project Office is to re-examine the route alignment between Clifden and Maam Cross to determine whether a viable scheme is possible.