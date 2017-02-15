15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

n59-action-group-walk

N59 action group to meet Transport Minister next week

By GBFM News
February 15, 2017

Time posted: 12:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A date has been set for a meeting between the N59 Road Action Group in Connemara and the Minister for Transport and Tourism, Shane Ross.

The deputation will meet the Minister in Leinster House next Tuesday.

This is the highest profile meeting so far in regard to the controversy about the upgrading of the N. 59 road in Connemara.

The hold-up in the upgrade plans for the main arterial road through Connemara are now being brought to the table of the Minister for Transport and Tourism, Shane Ross.

The meeting, which has been arranged by Senator Pádraic Ó Céidigh, will see the Connemara deputation coming face to face with the man who has ultimate responsibility for the country’s roads in Leinster House next Tuesday.

The deputation will be appraising Minister Ross of the importance of the N. 59 in the Connemara area and briefing him on the planning hold ups that have stopped the upgrade plan between Oughterard and Clifden for some years past.

They will be asking the Minister to use his offices in whatever way is feasible to help out in reaching a solution.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
