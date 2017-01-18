15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

N59 action group hits out at delay in submitting method statements in bid to progress road upgrade

By GBFM News
January 18, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N59 action group has hit out at the delay in finalising method statements which are vital in progressing the road upgrade.

The project was debated at Leinster House today where the Committee on Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural & Gaeltacht Affairs met with officials from the Department of Arts to discuss the national road network.

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for the upgrade of the section of the road between Oughterard to Maam Cross.

However, a condition was attached that the National Parks and Wildlife Service would first have to be in agreement with the work plan before the commencement of the project.

Meanwhile, the higher planning authority refused permission in May last year for the long-awaited upgrade between Maam Cross and Clifden due to environmental concerns.

Addressing the committee, John Fitzgerald NPWS Principal Officer with responsibility for the oversight of compliance with the EU Birds and Habitats Directives, said eight method statements have been submitted by the local authority but only two have been approved.

He said a method statement is still awaited for the section of road from Maam Cross to Bunakill.

Seosamh Ó Cuaig is spokesperson for the N59 action group – he has questioned the delay in bringing forward the Bunakill method statement.

