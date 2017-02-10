N59 Action Campaign hands in list of demands at County Hall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the N59 Action Campaign have attended County Hall in the last hour to hand in a list of demands on the controversial N59 road upgrade project.

The 5 person delegation presented their demands on the long-stalled scheme at this afternoon’s sitting of the Connemara municipal district.

Their hope is that Connemara area councillors will now put pressure on the Executive at County Hall to break the impasse over the long-awaited upgrade project.

Campaigner and ex-councillor Josie Conneely says people in Connemara are fed up of the delays.