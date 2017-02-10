15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

n59-action-group-walk

N59 Action Campaign hands in list of demands at County Hall

By GBFM News
February 10, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the N59 Action Campaign have attended County Hall in the last hour to hand in a list of demands on the controversial N59 road upgrade project.

The 5 person delegation presented their demands on the long-stalled scheme at this afternoon’s sitting of the Connemara municipal district.

Their hope is that Connemara area councillors will now put pressure on the Executive at County Hall to break the impasse over the long-awaited upgrade project.

Campaigner and ex-councillor Josie Conneely says people in Connemara are fed up of the delays.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
County planners approve plans for adventure centre in Moycullen
GMIT STUDENTS SIGN UP FOR FIRST EVER TRIATHLON AS PART OF NEW MENTAL HEALTH & WELLBEING CAMPAIGN
gbfm-news-millstreet-garda-station
February 10, 2017
Two men held over drugs seizure in Ballybrit
banner_ecstasy
February 10, 2017
Gardaí seize 4000 ecstasy tablets destined for Galway Rag Week
gbfm-news-moycullen
February 10, 2017
County planners approve plans for adventure centre in Moycullen

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GMIT students and staff involved in the campaign to promote positive mental health and wellbeing; L to R (back row): Dr Luca Mirimin, Robert Mooney, Dr Debbie Corcoran, Lynne O'Loughlin, Wesley Williams, Aidan Curry, Jim Vaughan. Front, Niamh Jones, Rachel Maloney and Mark O'Brien.
February 10, 2017
GMIT STUDENTS SIGN UP FOR FIRST EVER TRIATHLON AS PART OF NEW MENTAL HEALTH & WELLBEING CAMPAIGN
g4g final mark
February 10, 2017
23 Counties to Benefit with Gaelic4Girls Programme
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK