N17 Tuam bypass works to be completed within two weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work on the existing N17 as part of the Gort to Tuam motorway network is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Construction on the N17 is currently focusing on the N17/N83 junction north of Tuam and the Kilmore juntion to the west

A traffic management plan is in place while the Burke roundabout is under construction at the N17/N83 junction north of Tuam.

Traffic is reduced to one lane between Mountpotter roundabout and the junction during daytime hours until tomorrow.

Work is also continuing at the Kilmore roundabout which will connect the N17 to the new M17 motorway.

The two junctions make up part of the Tuam bypass which is set to open at the same time as the full Gort to Tuam motorway in November.

There are over 400 people currently working on the project, and over 3.5 million working hours have been clocked up to date.