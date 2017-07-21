15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

N17 Tuam bypass works to be completed within two weeks

By GBFM News
July 21, 2017

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work on the existing N17 as part of the Gort to Tuam motorway network is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Construction on the N17 is currently focusing on the N17/N83 junction north of Tuam and the Kilmore juntion to the west

A traffic management plan is in place while the Burke roundabout is under construction at the N17/N83 junction north of Tuam.

Traffic is reduced to one lane between Mountpotter roundabout and the junction during daytime hours until tomorrow.

Work is also continuing at the Kilmore roundabout which will connect the N17 to the new M17 motorway.

The two junctions make up part of the Tuam bypass which is set to open at the same time as the full Gort to Tuam motorway in November.

There are over 400 people currently working on the project, and over 3.5 million working hours have been clocked up to date.

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Friday July 21st 2017
Clifden launch for county gum litter initiative
July 21, 2017
City council seeks contractors to build new sports facilities
July 21, 2017
Census confirms Galway’s heavy reliance on private cars
July 21, 2017
Clifden launch for county gum litter initiative

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 21, 2017
Rugby Star George Naoupu retires after 15 year Playing Career
July 21, 2017
Ladies Football Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK