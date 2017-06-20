15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

N17 reopens at Bawnmore following truck crash

By GBFM News
June 20, 2017

Time posted: 5:43 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N17 has reopened at Bawnmore following a road traffic crash this afternoon.

A truck overturned at Bawnmore National School shortly after 2am and an oil spill formed on the road.

The road from Loughgeorge to Corrandulla was closed for a time but has now re-opened fully to traffic.

Meanwhile, a road traffic crash on the N84 near Barna Waste has been cleared.

The three vehicle incident occured shortly after 4pm and resulted in heavy delays as traffic was reduced to a single lane.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
