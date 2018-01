Galway Bay fm newsroom – A section of the N17 between Tuam and Milltown has been closed following a road traffic crash.

The single car collision occurred just outside Milltown shortly after four this afternoon.

It’s understood at least two people have been taken to UHG – but it’s believed their injuries are not serious.

Gardai say the road remains closed and diversions are in place, but it’s expected the road will reopen around now (5pm).