Mysterious non-native salmon spotted in Galway waterways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been several reports of a mysterious non-native Pink Salmon in rivers across Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

That’s according to Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The Pink Salmon species, which is of Pacific origin from the west coasts of the United States and Canada as well as Northern Asia, has been reported on several occasions during the past two weeks.

The appearance of the species is of concern to Inland Fisheries Ireland as it may impact Ireland’s own Atlantic salmon species.