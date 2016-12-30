Murray Slayed the Giants in Claremorris Duathlon

Claremorris hosted one of the biggest ever held Duathlons in the West, with nearly 400 taking part, it was also round one of the Bridge Signs Ireland West Duathlon series.
Westport’s Anthony Murray made it two wins in a row at the Land of the Giants Duathlon winning in a course record time of 52:39 minutes for the 5.5k run, 18k cycle and 2k run event, this year he was made work all the way to the line as John Greaney of Team Hurt locker Galway put in a lighting fast final run to come home only 15 seconds back. These two had nearly 3 minutes on Gerald Troy from Ennis Tri club with Michael Flanagan from Tuam AC a further 90 seconds back in 4th place. Both Murray and Greaney coach their own respective teams and the rivalry is bound to continue at round 2 of the series at Knockma, Caherlistrane on January 28th
In the Ladies section Ballina sensation Lorraine Carey kept up consistent form by winning comfortable in 58:35 nearly six minutes ahead of the next woman home Jean O’Connor from Trisport Spiddal and the evergreen Mary Daly of Westport but a native of Hollymount coming home in third.
With nearly 40% of the field over 40 years of age, the category prizes have become extremely hard to win, the winner of the O40 male prize was in 6th overall, Kilian Dooley from Galway.
In the ladies Martina McIntyre of Team Hurt Locker Galway won her Over 40 category.
The huge numbers competing raved on about the beautifully laid out McMahon Park with the Gigantic movie like themes such as the Giant Door, chair, keys, Glasses, set squares and Lego Dinosaur. Families brought their kids and they had great fun feeding the ducks at the easily accessible Clare lake. Next year promises to be bigger so pencil in the date once it is released.
The main Sponsors of the event was Dixon & Dever project development services Ltd, they supplied participants with a Dixon & Dever labelled drinks bottle & Pen and energy products from HIGH 5. Support Sponsors for the event were The McWilliam park hotel, Flynn’s Pharmacy, Colette Jordan Associates Architectural Engineering & Energy Consulting and Super Value. Claremorris leisure centre provided the showers for participants.
This event would not take place without the brilliant support from the Claremorris Chamber of Commerce, Mc Mahon park committee, Mayo County Council, Claremorris Men’s shed group, Mayo road safety, St Coleman’s college students and The Red Cross, event results were compiled by Core Timing.
Proceeds from the event will support the following; St Coleman’s College Astro Turf Pitch, Claremorris Men’s shed group and McMahon Park.
Category prize winners
Overall Male
1st Anthony Murray Multisport AM Westport 52:39
2nd John Greaney Hurt Locker Galway 52:54
3rd Gerald Troy Ennis Tri 55:48
Junior Odhran Mc Carney Westport CC
Over 40 Kilian Dooley Galway
Over 50 Martin Kinneavy Western Lakes CC
Over 60 John Jennings Manulla
Overall female
1st Lorraine Carey Liquid motion Tri Ballina 58:35
2nd Jean O Connor Trisport Spiddel 1:04:55
3rd Mary Daly Team Multisport AM Westport 1:05:22
Junior Fiona Molloy Tipperary
Over 40 Martina Mc Intyre Team Hurt locker Galway
Over 50 Breda Doyle O’Hora Moy Valley
Relay teams
1st David Marrey & John Conroy Marrey bikes Ballinrobe
2nd Colm Keane & Aidan Collins Team Hurt locker Galway
3rd John Reilly & David Connolly Hollymount Wheelers
Overall Provisional Results
|Rank
|Bib
|Name
|Sex
|Age Group
|Run 1
|T1
|Cycle
|T2
|Run 2
|FINISH Time
|Club
|Land of Giants Duathlon
|1
|248
|Murray Anthony
|m
|Snr
|00:17:48
|00:00:35
|00:26:46
|00:00:33
|00:06:56
|00:52:39
|Team Multisport
|2
|122
|Greaney John
|m
|Snr
|00:17:48
|00:00:18
|00:28:01
|00:00:16
|00:06:28
|00:52:54
|The Hurt Locker
|3
|335
|Troy, Gerald
|m
|Snr
|00:18:17
|00:00:35
|00:29:10
|00:00:36
|00:07:08
|00:55:48
|Ennis Tri
|4
|360
|Flanagan Michael
|m
|Snr
|00:19:59
|00:00:52
|00:28:12
|00:00:48
|00:07:22
|00:57:16
|Tuam AC
|5
|234
|Molloy, Sean
|m
|Snr
|00:19:29
|00:00:32
|00:29:51
|00:00:21
|00:07:25
|00:57:41
|6
|74
|Dooley, Kilian
|m
|O40
|00:19:37
|00:00:37
|00:29:33
|00:00:26
|00:07:44
|00:58:00
|Galway Bay
|7
|19
|Burke, William
|m
|O40
|00:20:12
|00:00:23
|00:30:15
|00:00:12
|00:07:26
|00:58:31
|Galway Tri
|8
|24
|Carey, Lorraine
|w
|Snr
|00:20:18
|00:00:17
|00:30:14
|00:00:13
|00:07:31
|00:58:35
|Liquid Motion
|9
|362
|Joyce Derek
|m
|O40
|00:20:49
|00:01:20
|00:27:35
|00:00:54
|00:08:00
|00:58:39
|Galway Bay CC
|10
|226
|McNamara, Ray
|m
|Snr
|00:19:24
|00:00:36
|00:30:51
|00:00:29
|00:07:21
|00:58:44
|Liquid Motion Tri
|11
|138
|Higgins, John
|m
|Snr
|00:20:40
|00:00:55
|00:29:15
|00:00:31
|00:07:54
|00:59:17
|Ballaghaderren CC
|12
|336
|Vahey, Ben
|m
|Snr
|00:21:44
|00:00:26
|00:29:35
|00:00:36
|00:08:00
|01:00:22
|Galway Bay CC
|13
|133
|Hession, Micheal
|m
|O40
|00:20:50
|00:00:25
|00:30:54
|00:00:23
|00:07:54
|01:00:29
|Team Hurtlocker
|14
|245
|Murphy Sean
|m
|O40
|00:20:09
|00:00:37
|00:31:57
|00:00:13
|00:07:45
|01:00:43
|Annagh Wheelers
|15
|112
|Gill, Matthew
|m
|Snr
|00:19:49
|00:00:49
|00:31:49
|00:00:31
|00:07:46
|01:00:46
|Hollymount CC
|16
|171
|Kilcullen, Ciarain
|m
|Snr
|00:21:56
|00:00:47
|00:29:09
|00:00:47
|00:08:11
|01:00:53
|Ballaghadreen CC
|17
|111
|Gill John
|m
|Snr
|00:21:42
|00:00:56
|00:29:04
|00:00:38
|00:08:32
|01:00:54
|Western Lakes CC
|18
|185
|Marrey & Conroy
|Relay
|00:23:17
|00:00:18
|00:28:53
|00:00:14
|00:08:11
|01:00:55
|Team Marrey
|19
|363
|Joyce Paul
|m
|O40
|00:21:43
|00:00:35
|00:30:03
|00:00:31
|00:08:02
|01:00:57
|Tri Lakes TC
|20
|63
|Delaney, Darragh
|m
|O40
|00:21:49
|00:00:22
|00:30:01
|00:00:16
|00:08:51
|01:01:22
|Annagh Wheelers
|21
|240
|Mulchrone Kieran
|m
|Snr
|00:21:10
|00:00:29
|00:31:24
|00:00:28
|00:08:09
|01:01:41
|Team Multisport
|22
|150
|Keane & Collins
|Relay
|00:23:48
|00:00:10
|00:29:20
|00:00:19
|00:08:12
|01:01:50
|Galway
|23
|64
|Delaney, David
|m
|O40
|00:20:50
|00:00:48
|00:31:24
|00:00:31
|00:08:19
|01:01:53
|Annagh Wheelers
|24
|273
|O Malley Kevin
|m
|Snr
|00:20:11
|00:00:32
|00:33:05
|00:00:28
|00:08:05
|01:02:23
|Westport Leisure park
|25
|44
|Reilley & Connolly
|Relay
|00:21:03
|00:01:55
|00:32:16
|00:00:13
|00:07:08
|01:02:37
|Westport Leisure park
|26
|147
|Jennings Coleman
|m
|Relay
|00:22:27
|00:00:18
|00:31:41
|00:00:13
|00:07:57
|01:02:38
|Western Lakes CC
|27
|120
|Gordon, David
|m
|Snr
|00:20:43
|00:00:46
|00:32:17
|00:00:57
|00:08:19
|01:03:03
|28
|83
|Feeley, Hugh
|m
|Snr
|00:22:17
|00:00:46
|00:30:43
|00:00:36
|00:08:40
|01:03:04
|29
|99
|Gallagher, Declan
|m
|Snr
|00:22:11
|00:00:28
|00:31:22
|00:00:17
|00:08:58
|01:03:18
|Westport Covey Wh
|30
|152
|Keane, Tony
|m
|Snr
|00:22:03
|00:00:54
|00:30:12
|00:00:44
|00:09:29
|01:03:24
|31
|186
|Marrey & Mc Loughlin
|m
|Relay
|00:21:51
|00:00:17
|00:34:05
|00:00:19
|00:07:10
|01:03:44
|Westport AC
|32
|135
|Hevican, Paul
|m
|Snr
|00:19:28
|00:00:42
|00:35:36
|00:01:00
|00:06:59
|01:03:46
|33
|31
|Casey, Kevin
|m
|Snr
|00:20:42
|01:03:48
|34
|230
|Too stupid to stop
|m
|Relay
|00:21:45
|00:00:18
|00:33:59
|00:00:18
|00:07:29
|01:03:51
|Western Lakes CC
|35
|290
|Peterseil, Keeto
|m
|Snr
|00:20:20
|00:00:30
|00:35:20
|00:00:30
|00:07:23
|01:04:06
|36
|194
|Mc greal, Eoin
|m
|Snr
|00:23:09
|00:01:03
|00:30:38
|00:00:35
|00:08:51
|01:04:18
|Castlebar CC
|37
|304
|Reynolds, Paul
|m
|O40
|00:21:12
|00:00:45
|00:33:56
|00:00:26
|00:07:58
|01:04:19
|Mayo AC
|38
|198
|Mc Hale Tomas
|m
|Relay
|00:22:37
|00:00:14
|00:33:54
|00:00:12
|00:07:31
|01:04:29
|Western Lakes CC
|39
|242
|Mulligan, James
|m
|Snr
|00:21:00
|00:01:07
|00:33:38
|00:00:38
|00:08:11
|01:04:35
|Ballaghaderren CC
|40
|21
|Cafferkey Des
|m
|O40
|00:21:19
|00:00:26
|00:34:31
|00:00:15
|00:08:12
|01:04:46
|Team Multisport
|41
|282
|O’Connor, Jean
|w
|Snr
|00:22:14
|00:00:35
|00:33:31
|00:00:13
|00:08:21
|01:04:55
|Trisport
|42
|200
|Mc Keon Enda
|m
|O40
|00:22:48
|00:00:30
|00:32:58
|00:00:19
|00:08:38
|01:05:14
|Team Multisport
|43
|110
|Gill Conor
|m
|Snr
|00:22:11
|00:00:38
|00:32:58
|00:00:28
|00:09:01
|01:05:19
|Hollymount CC
|44
|60
|Daly Mary
|w
|O40
|00:22:53
|00:00:37
|00:32:30
|00:00:29
|00:08:51
|01:05:22
|Team Multisport
|45
|345
|Walsh, Sean
|m
|O40
|00:23:07
|01:05:35
|46
|207
|McCarthy, John
|m
|Snr
|00:21:20
|00:00:40
|00:34:41
|00:00:23
|00:08:36
|01:05:42
|47
|356
|Conway Catherine
|m
|Snr
|00:20:21
|00:00:49
|00:36:08
|00:00:31
|00:07:53
|01:05:44
|Tri Lakes TC
|48
|126
|Harrison Eimear
|w
|Snr
|00:23:23
|00:00:32
|00:32:25
|00:00:18
|00:09:05
|01:05:46
|Team Multisport
|49
|193
|Mc gourty, Noel
|m
|O40
|00:22:52
|00:00:55
|00:32:31
|00:00:57
|00:08:43
|01:06:00
|Westport CC
|50
|261
|Nolan, Declan
|m
|O40
|00:22:15
|00:01:02
|00:33:19
|00:00:38
|00:08:45
|01:06:00
|Ballina CC
|51
|359
|Phillips Towey
|m
|Relay
|00:28:28
|00:00:10
|00:27:13
|00:00:07
|00:10:14
|01:06:13
|P+T 16 Kilmovee
|52
|174
|Kinneavey Martin
|m
|O50
|00:23:11
|00:00:33
|00:32:33
|00:00:24
|00:09:36
|01:06:19
|Western Lakes CC
|53
|376
|Otoole, Tom 376
|m
|00:22:29
|00:00:39
|00:33:16
|00:00:27
|00:09:30
|01:06:22
|54
|90
|Forde Fintan
|m
|Snr
|00:21:16
|00:00:25
|00:36:17
|00:00:20
|00:08:07
|01:06:28
|Garrymore
|55
|314
|Savage, Michael
|m
|Snr
|00:24:03
|00:00:57
|00:32:34
|00:00:41
|00:08:35
|01:06:53
|Yeates County CC
|56
|215
|McGarrigle, Paul
|m
|Snr
|00:22:16
|00:00:56
|00:34:37
|00:00:52
|00:08:11
|01:06:53
|57
|43
|Conneally, Thomas
|m
|O40
|00:22:20
|00:01:18
|00:34:38
|00:00:33
|00:08:03
|01:06:54
|58
|293
|Prendergast, Paula
|w
|Snr
|00:20:45
|00:01:05
|00:36:50
|00:00:22
|00:07:58
|01:07:01
|Mayo AC
|59
|294
|Quinn, Darren
|m
|Snr
|00:21:35
|00:00:29
|00:36:24
|00:00:23
|00:08:09
|01:07:02
|60
|94
|Freeman, Mark
|m
|Snr
|00:21:20
|00:00:34
|00:36:39
|00:00:25
|00:08:37
|01:07:37
|61
|156
|Kelly Oliver
|m
|O40
|00:24:50
|00:00:37
|00:32:40
|00:00:12
|00:09:29
|01:07:50
|Hollymount CC
|62
|309
|Roache, Adrian
|m
|O40
|00:21:14
|00:02:00
|00:35:22
|00:01:08
|00:08:06
|01:07:52
|Castlebar
|63
|84
|Conneely David
|m
|Snr
|00:21:12
|00:01:13
|00:32:36
|00:03:42
|00:09:12
|01:07:58
|Westport Leisure park
|64
|10
|Brennan, Ger
|m
|O50
|00:23:01
|00:00:27
|00:35:28
|00:00:18
|00:08:46
|01:08:01
|65
|329
|Sweeney & Sweeney
|w
|Relay
|00:24:59
|00:00:27
|00:33:26
|00:00:15
|00:08:54
|01:08:03
|Westport Tri Club
|66
|179
|Longeran Enda
|m
|O40
|00:24:13
|00:00:48
|00:33:36
|00:00:21
|00:09:12
|01:08:13
|Team Multisport
|67
|51
|Cooney, Murt
|m
|O40
|00:25:09
|00:00:49
|00:32:12
|00:00:44
|00:09:28
|01:08:23
|Tri Lakes
|68
|165
|Keogh Shane
|m
|Snr
|00:22:44
|00:00:34
|00:35:03
|00:00:38
|00:09:31
|01:08:32
|Team Multisport
|69
|78
|Fahy Adrian
|m
|O40
|00:23:42
|00:00:32
|00:34:13
|00:00:18
|00:09:53
|01:08:41
|Westport Leisure park
|70
|344
|Walsh, Kieran
|m
|Snr
|00:22:37
|00:00:58
|00:35:36
|00:00:46
|00:08:48
|01:08:48
|71
|255
|Naughton, Gary
|m
|Snr
|00:22:51
|00:01:03
|00:35:02
|00:01:11
|00:08:45
|01:08:54
|72
|241
|Mulchrone Loraine
|w
|Snr
|00:23:40
|00:00:35
|00:34:29
|00:00:36
|00:09:35
|01:08:58
|Team Multisport
|73
|95
|Freeman, Shane
|m
|O40
|00:23:11
|00:00:47
|00:35:40
|00:00:21
|00:09:01
|01:09:03
|Race 2 Glory
|74
|343
|Walsh Keith
|m
|Snr
|00:22:14
|00:00:55
|00:37:24
|00:00:50
|00:07:40
|01:09:04
|Mayo Abbey
|75
|257
|nevin, david
|m
|Snr
|00:23:43
|00:00:50
|00:34:19
|00:00:48
|00:09:38
|01:09:21
|Castlebar CC
|76
|114
|Glennon, Anthony
|m
|O40
|00:24:04
|00:00:36
|00:35:44
|00:00:20
|00:08:55
|01:09:41
|77
|265
|O Brien, Emmet
|m
|O40
|00:23:56
|00:00:42
|00:35:42
|00:00:40
|00:08:45
|01:09:46
|78
|288
|O’Malley, Padraic
|m
|Snr
|00:23:36
|00:01:11
|00:35:08
|00:00:58
|00:08:57
|01:09:52
|79
|213
|McDonnell, Donal
|m
|Snr
|00:23:13
|00:00:55
|00:36:20
|00:00:38
|00:09:00
|01:10:08
|80
|364
|Katie,Stewart Mcloughlin
|Relay
|00:27:46
|00:00:20
|00:31:58
|00:00:11
|00:09:54
|01:10:12
|81
|36
|Cawley, John
|m
|O40
|00:24:05
|00:00:38
|00:35:46
|00:00:35
|00:09:14
|01:10:21
|82
|205
|Mc Vann Padraic
|m
|O40
|00:22:15
|00:00:47
|00:38:17
|00:00:50
|00:08:12
|01:10:23
|Westport Leisure park
|83
|271
|O Grady Sean
|m
|O40
|00:24:11
|00:00:40
|00:35:34
|00:00:30
|00:09:30
|01:10:28
|Team Multisport
|84
|109
|Gilgan, Stephen
|m
|O40
|00:24:23
|00:01:04
|00:35:00
|00:00:53
|00:09:20
|01:10:43
|85
|280
|OBoyle, Sean
|m
|O50
|00:23:00
|00:00:30
|00:37:32
|00:00:22
|00:09:17
|01:10:43
|Knockmore
|86
|73
|DONNELLON, MATTIE
|m
|O50
|00:24:14
|00:00:51
|00:35:28
|00:00:22
|00:09:52
|01:10:50
|87
|278
|O Toole Anthony
|m
|Snr
|00:25:56
|00:00:46
|00:33:48
|00:00:33
|00:09:46
|01:10:51
|Western Lakes CC
|88
|4
|Biggins Joseph
|m
|O40
|00:24:13
|00:00:55
|00:35:37
|00:00:34
|00:09:29
|01:10:51
|Mc Hale Team
|89
|267
|O Connell, John
|m
|Snr
|00:24:38
|00:01:02
|00:34:55
|00:00:49
|00:09:26
|01:10:53
|90
|40
|Coleman, Paul
|m
|Snr
|00:22:56
|00:01:21
|00:36:36
|00:01:11
|00:08:49
|01:10:54
|91
|254
|Nadolski Wojciech
|m
|O40
|00:24:02
|00:00:41
|00:36:02
|00:00:27
|00:09:49
|01:11:01
|Mc Hale Team
|92
|181
|Lyons, Walter
|m
|O40
|00:25:36
|00:00:53
|00:33:41
|00:00:31
|00:10:27
|01:11:09
|93
|317
|Sheridan Gerry
|m
|O40
|00:26:42
|00:00:53
|00:32:22
|00:00:47
|00:10:30
|01:11:15
|Mc Hale Team
|94
|330
|Sweeney, Fergus
|m
|O40
|00:24:15
|00:00:52
|00:35:37
|00:00:52
|00:09:39
|01:11:17
|95
|182
|Macken, John
|m
|Snr
|00:25:49
|00:00:56
|00:33:50
|00:00:53
|00:09:52
|01:11:21
|Tennis Ireland
|96
|141
|Holleran, Laurena
|w
|Snr
|00:24:39
|00:00:30
|00:36:38
|00:00:20
|00:09:16
|01:11:26
|Ballinrobe Duathlon
|97
|370
|Haugh Gerard
|m
|O40
|00:25:41
|00:01:18
|00:33:06
|00:00:57
|00:10:22
|01:11:26
|Hurtlocker
|98
|350
|Watters, Alan
|m
|O40
|00:25:46
|00:01:13
|00:33:19
|00:01:02
|00:10:11
|01:11:34
|Sligo
|99
|142
|Hopkins Keith
|m
|Snr
|00:25:12
|00:01:25
|00:34:01
|00:01:14
|00:09:46
|01:11:39
|Team Multisport
|100
|347
|Walshe, Michael john
|m
|Snr
|00:26:37
|00:00:40
|00:32:29
|00:00:28
|00:11:33
|01:11:49
|Belmullet CC
|101
|233
|Molloy, Fiona
|w
|Junior Female
|00:23:22
|00:00:44
|00:37:49
|00:00:46
|00:09:12
|01:11:55
|Tipperary
|102
|18
|Burke, Stephen
|m
|Snr
|00:23:20
|00:01:18
|00:38:25
|00:00:22
|00:08:30
|01:11:57
|103
|124
|Hammond Anthony
|m
|Snr
|00:25:35
|00:00:53
|00:35:13
|00:00:25
|00:09:54
|01:12:01
|Mc Hale Team
|104
|323
|Stagg Noel
|m
|O50
|00:25:38
|00:01:02
|00:33:42
|00:00:43
|00:10:56
|01:12:03
|Hollymount CC
|105
|220
|McGuire, Vinney
|m
|O40
|00:24:03
|00:00:42
|00:37:33
|00:00:33
|00:09:15
|01:12:07
|106
|246
|Murphy, Frank
|m
|Relay
|00:28:10
|00:00:22
|00:32:53
|00:00:14
|00:10:29
|01:12:10
|107
|222
|McIntyre, Martina
|w
|O40
|00:25:08
|00:00:36
|00:36:12
|00:00:16
|00:09:57
|01:12:10
|Team Hurtlocker
|108
|251
|Murray Finbarr
|m
|O40
|00:26:40
|00:01:09
|00:32:06
|00:01:18
|00:11:05
|01:12:20
|Team Multisport
|109
|354
|Reilly Edel
|w
|Snr
|00:20:41
|00:01:03
|00:41:57
|00:00:51
|00:07:53
|01:12:26
|Hollymount CC
|110
|48
|Conroy Michael
|m
|O40
|00:26:04
|00:01:07
|00:34:24
|00:00:58
|00:09:53
|01:12:27
|Western Lakes CC
|111
|148
|Jennings John
|m
|O60
|00:25:39
|00:00:59
|00:35:01
|00:00:47
|00:10:02
|01:12:30
|Castlebar CC
|112
|123
|Halpin Marie
|w
|Snr
|00:24:44
|00:01:00
|00:36:33
|00:00:40
|00:09:38
|01:12:36
|Team Multisport
|113
|22
|Campbell Charles
|m
|Snr
|00:24:37
|00:00:49
|00:37:22
|00:00:33
|00:09:23
|01:12:47
|Team Multisport
|114
|69
|Dixon Paul
|m
|O50
|00:24:31
|00:00:41
|00:37:26
|00:00:19
|00:09:51
|01:12:51
|Claremorris
|115
|375
|carolan, patrick
|m
|Snr
|00:24:09
|00:00:34
|00:38:03
|00:00:27
|00:09:39
|01:12:55
|116
|249
|Murray Barbara Ann
|w
|O40
|00:24:11
|00:00:49
|00:37:57
|00:00:34
|00:09:30
|01:13:03
|Team Multisport
|117
|32
|Casey, Regina
|w
|Relay
|00:23:59
|00:00:28
|00:39:36
|00:00:14
|00:08:52
|01:13:12
|Ballaghaderren CC
|118
|224
|McLoughlin, Tomas
|m
|Snr
|00:24:09
|00:00:33
|00:38:09
|00:00:29
|00:09:59
|01:13:20
|119
|298
|Easier said than done
|m
|Relay
|00:26:39
|00:00:19
|00:37:00
|00:00:16
|00:09:13
|01:13:29
|Claremorris CC
|120
|14
|Brogan Noel
|m
|O50
|00:25:52
|00:00:52
|00:36:18
|00:00:30
|00:10:03
|01:13:36
|Westport
|121
|231
|Melvin, Jason
|m
|Snr
|00:25:31
|00:01:17
|00:36:00
|00:00:55
|00:09:54
|01:13:40
|122
|333
|Timothy, Shane
|m
|O40
|00:25:51
|00:00:50
|00:36:38
|00:00:36
|00:09:48
|01:13:46
|Tri Lakes TC
|123
|85
|Feeney, Jimmy
|m
|O60
|00:24:16
|00:00:47
|00:38:04
|00:00:32
|00:10:10
|01:13:51
|Mayo AC
|124
|253
|Murray, Therese
|w
|O40
|00:25:36
|00:01:21
|00:35:58
|00:01:04
|00:09:52
|01:13:54
|Tri Lakes TC
|125
|355
|Mc Carney Odhran
|m
|Jnr
|00:23:37
|00:00:46
|00:39:55
|00:00:27
|00:09:11
|01:13:59
|Westport Covey Wh
|126
|66
|DeNash, James
|m
|Snr
|00:25:09
|00:01:24
|00:36:38
|00:01:11
|00:09:44
|01:14:07
|127
|287
|O’Malley, Jenny
|w
|Snr
|00:24:00
|00:00:36
|00:40:06
|00:00:28
|00:09:09
|01:14:22
|128
|369
|Bacchos Kevin
|m
|O40
|00:24:06
|00:01:33
|00:38:21
|00:00:56
|00:09:39
|01:14:36
|129
|139
|Higgins, John J
|m
|O60
|00:25:24
|00:00:44
|00:37:23
|00:00:49
|00:10:16
|01:14:39
|Tri Lakes TC
|130
|276
|O Neill Paula
|w
|Snr
|00:25:42
|00:01:11
|00:37:04
|00:00:43
|00:10:04
|01:14:47
|Western Lakes CC
|131
|279
|O’Beirne, Susanne
|w
|O40
|00:24:06
|00:01:23
|00:38:57
|00:00:56
|00:09:29
|01:14:53
|132
|170
|Kilcoyne Keefe
|w
|Snr
|00:27:09
|00:00:47
|00:35:28
|00:00:34
|00:10:53
|01:14:53
|Westport Leisure park
|133
|374
|Reape,david
|m
|Snr M
|00:24:49
|00:00:48
|00:38:22
|00:00:44
|00:10:11
|01:14:56
|westport
|134
|238
|Morris Pat
|m
|O40
|00:25:47
|00:01:11
|00:37:34
|00:00:39
|00:09:47
|01:15:00
|Islandeady CC
|135
|190
|Mc donnell, Marcella
|w
|O40
|00:26:00
|00:00:43
|00:37:57
|00:00:25
|00:09:57
|01:15:03
|Kiltimagh
|136
|212
|McDonnell, Ciara
|w
|Snr
|00:26:47
|00:00:53
|00:36:38
|00:00:28
|00:10:15
|01:15:03
|137
|2
|Beltman, Marijke
|w
|Snr
|00:24:46
|00:01:03
|00:38:26
|00:01:20
|00:09:29
|01:15:07
|Belpark Tri
|138
|199
|Mc hale, Gerry
|m
|O40
|00:24:19
|00:01:05
|00:36:29
|00:00:54
|00:12:22
|01:15:10
|Kiltimagh
|139
|303
|reynolds, michele
|w
|O40
|00:25:25
|00:01:16
|00:38:01
|00:00:53
|00:09:40
|01:15:17
|140
|176
|Lenaghan, John
|m
|Snr
|00:23:03
|00:01:07
|00:42:00
|00:00:29
|00:08:49
|01:15:30
|Claremorris Leisure
|141
|250
|Murray Ericka
|w
|Snr
|00:27:15
|00:00:42
|00:36:34
|00:00:42
|00:10:22
|01:15:38
|Yeates County CC
|142
|77
|Egan, Brendan
|m
|Snr
|00:26:30
|00:01:11
|00:36:00
|00:01:29
|00:10:25
|01:15:38
|Ballina CC
|143
|49
|Conway Sinead
|w
|Snr
|00:25:29
|00:00:37
|00:39:30
|00:00:28
|00:09:33
|01:15:39
|Team Multisport
|144
|236
|Moran Sean
|m
|O40
|00:26:44
|00:00:41
|00:37:22
|00:00:34
|00:10:18
|01:15:41
|Westport Leisure park
|145
|327
|Stephens Alan
|m
|O40
|00:25:22
|00:01:28
|00:37:44
|00:01:33
|00:09:39
|01:15:48
|Western Lakes CC
|146
|140
|Higgins, Sarah
|w
|Snr
|00:26:27
|00:01:26
|00:37:07
|00:01:36
|00:09:13
|01:15:51
|Ballaghaderren CC
|147
|89
|Flynn, Brendan
|m
|O40
|00:25:53
|00:01:08
|00:38:00
|00:00:55
|00:09:57
|01:15:55
|148
|269
|O Donnell, Pat
|m
|O40
|00:25:47
|00:02:06
|00:36:35
|00:01:25
|00:10:22
|01:16:17
|149
|164
|Keogh Caroline
|w
|Snr
|00:25:46
|00:01:04
|00:39:14
|00:00:30
|00:09:43
|01:16:19
|Team Multisport
|150
|228
|McNicholas, Richard
|m
|O40
|00:25:45
|00:01:37
|00:38:22
|00:00:41
|00:10:10
|01:16:37
|151
|102
|Gallagher, Patrick
|m
|Snr
|00:25:53
|00:00:32
|00:39:28
|00:00:27
|00:10:17
|01:16:39
|152
|82
|Fay, Laura
|w
|O40
|00:26:08
|00:02:08
|00:37:20
|00:01:08
|00:09:57
|01:16:42
|Tri Lakes TC
|153
|209
|McCormack, Cathal
|m
|Snr
|00:25:15
|00:01:11
|00:41:08
|00:00:22
|00:08:52
|01:16:50
|154
|219
|McGuinness, John
|m
|Snr
|00:41:14
|00:00:35
|00:18:10
|00:01:11
|00:15:40
|01:16:52
|Islandeady CC
|155
|39
|Clarken, Lisa
|w
|Snr
|00:24:32
|00:00:37
|00:42:30
|00:00:37
|00:08:43
|01:17:01
|156
|173
|King Carole
|w
|O40
|00:26:27
|00:00:46
|00:39:45
|00:00:27
|00:10:00
|01:17:26
|Westport Tri
|157
|52
|Corley Gerry
|m
|O40
|00:26:45
|00:00:33
|00:39:50
|00:00:19
|00:10:03
|01:17:31
|Mc Hale Team
|158
|353
|Mc Carney Eamon
|m
|O50
|00:28:13
|00:01:13
|00:36:30
|00:01:25
|00:10:09
|01:17:33
|Westport Covey Wh
|159
|146
|Hussey, Eugene
|m
|O50
|00:23:51
|00:00:44
|00:42:29
|00:00:27
|00:10:05
|01:17:38
|160
|33
|Casey, Regina
|w
|Relay
|00:26:51
|00:00:32
|00:40:19
|00:00:15
|00:09:43
|01:17:42
|Ballaghaderren CC
|161
|155
|Kelly Connie
|w
|Snr
|00:25:24
|00:00:37
|00:41:24
|00:00:25
|00:10:01
|01:17:53
|Ballindine
|162
|256
|Nesry, Martin
|m
|O40
|00:25:21
|00:01:40
|00:39:34
|00:00:56
|00:10:29
|01:18:02
|Ballaghaderren CC
|163
|204
|Mc Vann Angela
|w
|O40
|00:25:03
|00:01:00
|00:41:45
|00:00:40
|00:09:41
|01:18:11
|Westport Leisure park
|164
|313
|Ryan Erika
|w
|Snr
|00:26:42
|00:01:09
|00:39:38
|00:00:40
|00:10:18
|01:18:30
|Claremorris CC
|165
|201
|Mc Laughlin Paul
|m
|O50
|00:26:44
|00:01:36
|00:38:44
|00:00:52
|00:10:39
|01:18:36
|Claremorris CC
|166
|296
|Ralph, Aoife
|w
|Snr
|00:26:13
|00:00:55
|00:40:28
|00:00:41
|00:10:19
|01:18:37
|Castlebar CC
|167
|325
|Staunton Breege
|w
|Snr
|00:26:44
|00:01:34
|00:39:34
|00:00:46
|00:09:59
|01:18:38
|Team Multisport
|168
|358
|O Malley Siobhan
|w
|O40
|00:27:26
|00:00:44
|00:40:24
|00:00:29
|00:09:36
|01:18:42
|Ballinrobe Duathlon
|169
|202
|Mc Loughlin, Thomas
|m
|Snr
|00:25:31
|00:00:56
|00:41:05
|00:00:38
|00:10:37
|01:18:47
|170
|299
|Reddington, David
|m
|Snr
|00:27:30
|00:01:18
|00:37:11
|00:01:09
|00:11:37
|01:18:48
|Swinford Tri
|171
|221
|mchugh, joseph
|m
|Snr
|00:25:47
|00:01:02
|00:39:42
|00:00:36
|00:11:39
|01:18:48
|172
|125
|Harrison Anthony
|m
|O50
|00:28:19
|00:00:43
|00:38:28
|00:00:29
|00:11:04
|01:19:05
|Team Multisport
|173
|225
|McNamara, Katie
|w
|Snr
|00:27:10
|00:00:44
|00:39:48
|00:00:31
|00:10:52
|01:19:06
|174
|12
|Brett, Allyn
|m
|Snr
|00:25:45
|00:01:10
|00:40:50
|00:01:22
|00:10:24
|01:19:33
|175
|262
|Noone, Gerard
|m
|O40
|00:26:48
|00:01:05
|00:38:46
|00:00:51
|00:12:09
|01:19:41
|Tri Lakes TC
|176
|115
|Glennon, John(Sean)
|m
|O50
|00:28:02
|00:01:08
|00:39:04
|00:00:42
|00:10:49
|01:19:47
|177
|311
|Rogan, Yvonne
|w
|Snr
|00:27:51
|00:01:14
|00:39:25
|00:00:32
|00:10:45
|01:19:51
|178
|338
|Varley Jerome
|m
|Snr
|00:28:22
|00:01:06
|00:38:18
|00:00:46
|00:11:24
|01:19:58
|Mc Hale Team
|179
|129
|Heneghan Declan
|m
|Snr
|00:29:12
|00:00:57
|00:38:27
|00:00:24
|00:10:58
|01:20:00
|Mc Hale Team
|180
|227
|McNicholas, Colette
|w
|O40
|00:25:20
|00:01:17
|00:42:45
|00:01:04
|00:09:39
|01:20:07
|181
|166
|Kerrigan Enda
|m
|Snr
|00:25:54
|00:01:11
|00:42:05
|00:00:58
|00:09:58
|01:20:08
|Mc Hale Team
|182
|270
|O Grady Loretta
|w
|O40
|00:24:26
|00:02:13
|00:43:46
|00:00:40
|00:09:11
|01:20:17
|Westport Leisure park
|183
|20
|Byrne, Darran
|m
|Snr
|00:25:48
|00:01:55
|00:42:11
|00:00:41
|00:10:08
|01:20:45
|184
|300
|Regan, Karen
|w
|Snr
|00:28:35
|00:01:26
|00:39:01
|00:00:54
|00:10:51
|01:20:49
|185
|47
|Connor, Colm
|m
|Snr
|00:25:42
|00:00:42
|00:43:47
|00:00:31
|00:10:11
|01:20:55
|186
|312
|Rohan, Gerry
|m
|O50
|00:26:45
|00:01:49
|00:40:59
|00:01:28
|00:10:03
|01:21:05
|187
|244
|Murphy Emmett
|m
|O40
|00:26:49
|00:00:53
|00:42:48
|00:00:48
|00:09:51
|01:21:11
|Mc Hale Team
|188
|178
|Loftus Kevin
|m
|Snr
|00:27:11
|00:00:56
|00:40:37
|00:00:37
|00:11:56
|01:21:19
|Team Multisport
|189
|285
|OHora Doyle, Breeda
|w
|O50
|00:27:21
|00:01:04
|00:41:51
|00:00:47
|00:10:23
|01:21:28
|Moy Valley AC
|190
|9
|Brennan, Caroline
|w
|Snr
|00:28:16
|00:01:04
|00:40:27
|00:00:58
|00:10:42
|01:21:29
|191
|351
|Woods Cailitin
|w
|O50
|00:27:06
|00:01:11
|00:41:50
|00:00:55
|00:10:34
|01:21:39
|Kiltimagh
|192
|149
|Kavanagh Patricia
|w
|O40
|00:27:21
|00:00:45
|00:42:02
|00:00:26
|00:11:10
|01:21:47
|Westport Leisure park
|193
|59
|Curran, Noel
|m
|Snr
|00:26:10
|00:02:13
|00:41:41
|00:01:46
|00:09:56
|01:21:48
|Tri Lakes TC
|194
|367
|McGreal Forde Avril
|w
|O40
|00:25:43
|00:01:10
|00:44:05
|00:00:52
|00:09:58
|01:21:51
|Kiltimagh
|195
|127
|Harrison Orla
|w
|Jnr
|00:32:01
|00:00:32
|00:37:40
|00:00:23
|00:11:27
|01:22:04
|Team Multisport
|196
|41
|Concannon Johnny
|m
|O50
|00:29:16
|00:02:29
|00:37:52
|00:01:30
|00:11:06
|01:22:15
|Islandeady CC
|197
|35
|Caulifield, Loretta
|w
|Relay
|00:35:07
|00:00:40
|00:33:08
|00:00:21
|00:13:02
|01:22:20
|The Waltons
|198
|3
|Berry, Michelle
|w
|Snr
|00:28:21
|00:00:50
|00:41:11
|00:00:49
|00:11:15
|01:22:29
|199
|366
|Charlton Claire
|w
|O50
|00:27:33
|00:01:05
|00:42:22
|00:00:54
|00:10:48
|01:22:44
|200
|272
|O Grady Sean
|m
|O40
|00:27:04
|00:01:31
|00:42:48
|00:00:55
|00:10:25
|01:22:45
|Ballinrobe Duathlon
|201
|8
|Brennan, Anthony
|m
|O40
|00:28:39
|00:01:15
|00:42:21
|00:00:51
|00:10:19
|01:23:28
|202
|93
|Foy, Steven
|m
|Snr
|00:27:00
|00:01:31
|00:43:26
|00:01:13
|00:10:20
|01:23:32
|Allergan
|203
|161
|Kennedy Emma
|w
|Snr
|00:26:16
|00:01:07
|00:45:29
|00:01:06
|00:09:38
|01:23:38
|Westport Leisure park
|204
|76
|Dunning, Eddie
|m
|Snr
|00:26:29
|00:01:04
|00:45:07
|00:00:34
|00:10:35
|01:23:51
|205
|119
|Gordon Pat
|m
|O40
|00:25:01
|00:00:35
|00:48:00
|00:00:23
|00:09:59
|01:24:00
|Ballyvary
|206
|305
|Rice Mary
|w
|O50
|00:27:37
|00:01:23
|00:43:01
|00:00:54
|00:11:05
|01:24:01
|Killybegs
|207
|30
|Billy Broderick
|m
|SM
|00:29:20
|00:01:51
|00:40:45
|00:00:57
|00:11:06
|01:24:02
|Killybegs
|208
|28
|Carolan, Ann Marie
|w
|Snr
|00:27:35
|00:01:16
|00:44:43
|00:00:32
|00:10:07
|01:24:15
|209
|153
|Kearney Anthony
|m
|O40
|00:30:20
|00:01:09
|00:40:07
|00:00:47
|00:12:02
|01:24:27
|Westport Leisure park
|210
|92
|Forrestal Colm
|m
|Snr
|00:28:22
|00:00:45
|00:43:34
|00:00:31
|00:11:19
|01:24:34
|Westport Leisure park
|211
|104
|gaughan, mark
|m
|Snr
|00:28:05
|00:00:53
|00:43:48
|00:00:40
|00:11:18
|01:24:46
|212
|372
|Aoran Mchale
|m
|SM
|00:27:02
|00:01:24
|00:45:02
|00:00:58
|00:10:21
|01:24:49
|213
|58
|Crowley, Eileen
|w
|O40
|00:30:04
|00:00:28
|00:42:16
|00:00:19
|00:11:42
|01:24:51
|Claremorris CC
|214
|154
|Kearney, Yvonne
|w
|Snr
|00:26:33
|00:01:36
|00:45:00
|00:01:10
|00:10:40
|01:25:00
|215
|218
|McGrath, Mary
|w
|O40
|00:28:40
|00:01:39
|00:42:09
|00:00:56
|00:11:43
|01:25:09
|216
|214
|McDonnell, Elaine
|w
|Snr
|00:26:27
|00:02:14
|00:45:33
|00:01:15
|00:09:37
|01:25:09
|Kiltimagh
|217
|61
|Day, Siobhan
|w
|O40
|00:30:04
|00:01:21
|00:40:49
|00:02:03
|00:11:02
|01:25:22
|Tri Lakes TC
|218
|29
|Carolan, Joanne
|w
|Snr
|00:27:35
|00:01:15
|00:45:17
|00:00:37
|00:10:55
|01:25:40
|Islandeady CC
|219
|42
|Conlon, Ciaran
|m
|Snr
|00:28:27
|00:00:58
|00:44:36
|00:00:26
|00:11:19
|01:25:48
|220
|361
|Roache John
|m
|O40
|00:29:57
|00:01:36
|00:41:00
|00:00:40
|00:12:41
|01:25:56
|Roscommon
|221
|107
|Giblin, Shane
|m
|Snr
|00:28:26
|00:01:11
|00:47:09
|00:00:47
|00:08:32
|01:26:06
|222
|121
|Gostick, Neil
|m
|O40
|00:29:47
|00:01:04
|00:43:32
|00:00:33
|00:11:23
|01:26:22
|223
|183
|Mannering, Derval
|w
|O40
|00:27:48
|00:00:52
|00:46:01
|00:01:06
|00:11:05
|01:26:54
|224
|38
|Clarke Deirdre
|w
|O40
|00:31:27
|00:00:40
|00:41:37
|00:00:26
|00:12:48
|01:26:59
|Team Multisport
|225
|37
|Clarke Brian
|m
|O40
|00:31:26
|00:00:46
|00:41:31
|00:00:35
|00:12:38
|01:26:59
|Team Multisport
|226
|97
|Gallagher Mandy
|w
|O40
|00:27:20
|00:01:15
|00:46:38
|00:01:19
|00:10:38
|01:27:13
|Cooneal/ Lisheen CC
|227
|116
|glennon, sandra
|w
|Snr
|00:29:18
|00:01:46
|00:43:14
|00:01:24
|00:11:30
|01:27:14
|228
|160
|kelly, vinny
|m
|O40
|00:30:20
|00:00:46
|00:41:31
|00:01:00
|00:13:46
|01:27:25
|229
|281
|O’Brien, Patrick
|m
|O50
|00:30:46
|00:02:01
|00:39:23
|00:01:32
|00:13:42
|01:27:26
|230
|184
|Mannion, Raymond
|m
|O40
|00:31:57
|00:01:42
|00:40:30
|00:01:50
|00:12:01
|01:28:02
|231
|365
|McNamara Rebecca
|w
|Snr
|00:29:16
|00:00:45
|00:43:48
|00:00:45
|00:13:29
|01:28:05
|Claremorris
|232
|275
|O’ Malley, Emma
|w
|Snr
|00:29:06
|00:00:49
|00:45:52
|00:00:48
|00:11:31
|01:28:09
|233
|1
|Beirne, Aidan
|m
|O40
|00:28:54
|00:00:49
|00:47:00
|00:00:36
|00:10:55
|01:28:15
|234
|320
|Murphy Willie
|m
|O50
|00:32:01
|00:01:48
|00:41:18
|00:00:55
|00:12:17
|01:28:19
|Annagh Wheelers
|235
|54
|Cosgrave, Enda
|m
|Snr
|00:29:51
|00:01:20
|00:44:30
|00:00:45
|00:11:59
|01:28:28
|236
|192
|Mc Girr Nonie
|w
|O40
|00:30:22
|00:01:32
|00:43:52
|00:00:56
|00:11:51
|01:28:35
|Killybegs
|237
|67
|Dennigan, Kathryn
|w
|Snr
|00:28:28
|00:01:53
|00:45:59
|00:00:50
|00:11:23
|01:28:35
|238
|284
|O’Grady, Joanne
|w
|Snr
|00:31:50
|00:01:04
|00:42:22
|00:01:28
|00:11:51
|01:28:37
|239
|68
|Diskin, Mark
|m
|O40
|00:27:36
|00:01:41
|00:47:46
|00:00:59
|00:10:34
|01:28:39
|240
|187
|Martin, Georgina
|w
|Snr
|00:28:25
|00:00:49
|00:47:30
|00:00:30
|00:11:27
|01:28:43
|241
|188
|Martin, Neil
|m
|Snr
|00:28:26
|00:01:45
|00:46:09
|00:00:55
|00:11:27
|01:28:43
|Galway MTB
|242
|158
|Kelly, Brian
|m
|Snr
|00:30:32
|00:00:49
|00:44:23
|00:01:01
|00:12:06
|01:28:53
|Kiltimagh
|243
|283
|O’Connor, Teresa
|w
|O40
|00:29:46
|00:00:44
|00:46:05
|00:00:56
|00:11:23
|01:28:56
|244
|371
|McHugh Danny
|m
|O40
|00:31:29
|00:02:07
|00:41:04
|00:01:31
|00:13:06
|01:29:19
|Claremorris
|245
|216
|McGivney, Paul
|m
|Snr
|00:31:50
|00:00:55
|00:42:58
|00:01:00
|00:12:41
|01:29:26
|246
|266
|o cinnseala, louise
|w
|O40
|00:31:13
|00:00:43
|00:44:59
|00:00:50
|00:11:55
|01:29:42
|Allergan
|247
|258
|Ni Chathasaigh, Meabh
|w
|Snr
|00:29:35
|00:02:13
|00:45:37
|00:01:06
|00:11:12
|01:29:44
|Ballaghaderren CC
|248
|286
|O’Hora, Elaine
|w
|O40
|00:28:10
|00:01:06
|00:49:53
|00:00:33
|00:10:13
|01:29:57
|249
|86
|Finn Finn
|w
|Relay
|00:32:02
|00:00:26
|00:47:29
|00:00:19
|00:09:47
|01:30:05
|Charlestown
|250
|143
|Horan Verona
|w
|O40
|00:28:41
|00:01:19
|00:48:52
|00:00:57
|00:11:02
|01:30:52
|Westport Leisure park
|251
|339
|Waldron, Margaret
|w
|O50
|00:28:45
|00:01:38
|00:49:26
|00:00:48
|00:10:56
|01:31:34
|South Sligo AC
|252
|277
|Donnelly, Dee
|w
|O40
|00:27:54
|00:01:39
|00:51:05
|00:00:52
|00:10:27
|01:32:00
|253
|175
|Lally, Stephanie
|w
|O40
|00:27:53
|00:01:41
|00:51:05
|00:00:51
|00:10:28
|01:32:00
|254
|348
|Ward, Caroline
|w
|Snr
|00:28:48
|00:02:42
|00:48:23
|00:01:49
|00:10:41
|01:32:26
|255
|7
|Bourke Davina
|w
|Snr
|00:29:26
|00:02:17
|00:49:06
|00:00:44
|00:10:51
|01:32:26
|Westport Leisure park
|256
|53
|Corley, Michelle
|w
|Snr
|00:31:41
|00:00:55
|00:46:30
|00:00:39
|00:12:44
|01:32:31
|257
|128
|Hartnett, Fiona
|w
|O40
|00:29:58
|00:01:51
|00:47:58
|00:01:06
|00:12:11
|01:33:05
|258
|352
|Woods, Peter
|m
|O50
|00:33:14
|00:01:04
|00:45:30
|00:00:47
|00:12:56
|01:33:33
|Tri Lakes TC
|259
|357
|Ryan Michael
|m
|Snr
|00:31:31
|00:00:56
|00:48:17
|00:01:05
|00:12:15
|01:34:06
|Kiltimagh
|260
|307
|Rigney Thelma
|w
|Snr
|00:34:45
|00:00:46
|00:44:05
|00:00:48
|00:13:43
|01:34:10
|Team Multisport
|261
|340
|Walsh Ailish
|w
|O40
|00:33:14
|00:01:04
|00:45:23
|00:00:45
|00:13:42
|01:34:10
|Team Multisport
|262
|346
|Walshe, Lisa
|w
|Snr
|00:28:09
|00:01:15
|00:52:39
|00:01:17
|00:10:53
|01:34:15
|Belmullet CC
|263
|289
|O’Reilly, Elizabeth
|w
|O40
|00:29:31
|00:01:22
|00:50:30
|00:00:58
|00:11:56
|01:34:18
|264
|301
|Reidy Mary
|w
|O50
|00:38:00
|00:01:05
|00:42:39
|00:00:42
|00:12:14
|01:34:41
|Islandeady CC
|265
|196
|Mc Hale Dorothy
|w
|O40
|00:28:39
|00:01:40
|00:52:32
|00:00:50
|00:11:08
|01:34:50
|Ballintubber
|266
|105
|Gavin, Niamh
|w
|Snr
|00:30:05
|00:01:08
|00:51:52
|00:00:36
|00:11:07
|01:34:51
|267
|331
|Szitas, Daniella
|w
|Snr
|00:32:01
|00:01:31
|00:47:33
|00:01:09
|00:12:40
|01:34:55
|268
|229
|Are we there yet
|w
|Relay
|00:40:20
|00:00:30
|00:39:16
|00:00:21
|00:14:29
|01:34:58
|Western Lakes CC
|269
|72
|Delaney Joyce
|w
|O40
|00:31:19
|00:01:31
|00:49:55
|00:00:53
|00:11:28
|01:35:08
|Tri Lakes TC
|270
|167
|Kiernan Regina
|w
|O50
|00:31:47
|00:02:16
|00:47:50
|00:01:30
|00:12:11
|01:35:36
|271
|291
|Prendergast Cathern
|w
|O50
|00:29:20
|00:01:25
|00:53:16
|00:00:32
|00:11:29
|01:36:04
|Claremorris
|272
|203
|Mc Tigue Colette
|w
|O40
|00:35:07
|00:01:34
|00:45:25
|00:01:24
|00:12:54
|01:36:27
|273
|145
|Howley, Marie
|w
|O40
|00:27:03
|00:01:36
|00:57:11
|00:00:40
|00:10:16
|01:36:48
|274
|243
|Mulligan, Sarah
|w
|Snr
|00:37:02
|00:01:07
|00:45:00
|00:01:22
|00:12:25
|01:36:58
|Ballaghaderren CC
|275
|237
|Morris Colm
|m
|Snr
|00:38:29
|00:01:55
|00:40:13
|00:01:23
|00:15:34
|01:37:35
|Islandeady CC
|276
|295
|Raftery, Breda
|w
|O40
|00:30:18
|00:01:40
|00:50:44
|00:01:02
|00:14:02
|01:37:47
|277
|34
|Caughan Karen
|w
|Snr
|00:33:14
|00:00:41
|00:51:51
|00:00:38
|00:11:54
|01:38:20
|Westport Leisure park
|278
|274
|O Malley Noreen
|w
|Snr
|00:33:15
|00:00:34
|00:51:53
|00:00:39
|00:11:57
|01:38:20
|Westport Leisure park
|279
|101
|Gallagher, Mary
|w
|Snr
|00:37:29
|00:00:34
|00:44:41
|00:00:37
|00:15:51
|01:39:15
|280
|177
|Leonard, Marie
|w
|O40
|00:31:28
|00:01:47
|00:10:00
|01:39:22
|281
|87
|Flaherty, Katrina
|w
|Snr
|00:31:27
|00:01:30
|00:52:04
|00:02:00
|00:12:19
|01:39:22
|282
|11
|Brennan, Maurina
|w
|O40
|00:32:44
|00:01:56
|00:52:26
|00:00:55
|00:11:44
|01:39:47
|283
|368
|Harnessess
|w
|Relay
|00:37:37
|00:00:22
|00:48:35
|00:00:15
|00:13:02
|01:39:53
|Harnessess
|284
|103
|Gannon, Aine
|w
|Snr
|00:33:22
|00:01:23
|00:53:22
|00:00:50
|00:12:51
|01:41:50
|285
|169
|kilcourse, fiona
|w
|O40
|00:34:46
|00:00:50
|00:49:49
|00:00:52
|00:15:57
|01:42:16
|286
|137
|Higgins, Alan
|m
|Snr
|00:32:25
|00:01:51
|00:52:23
|00:00:50
|00:14:45
|01:42:16
|287
|157
|Kelly Orla
|w
|O40
|00:38:01
|00:01:27
|00:45:14
|00:01:43
|00:16:33
|01:42:59
|Islandeady CC
|288
|131
|Heneghan, Stephanie
|w
|O40
|00:35:39
|00:01:29
|00:49:46
|00:01:20
|00:15:30
|01:43:45
|289
|132
|Heneghan, Susan
|w
|O40
|00:35:40
|00:01:34
|00:49:41
|00:01:19
|00:15:29
|01:43:45
|Castlebar CC
|290
|197
|Mc Hale Orna
|w
|Sen
|00:29:21
|00:01:04
|01:00:00
|00:01:05
|00:16:37
|01:48:09
|Ballintubber
|291
|5
|Boronski, Anna
|w
|Snr
|00:30:03
|00:01:07
|01:03:42
|00:00:59
|00:12:31
|01:48:23
|292
|308
|Roache Liam
|m
|Snr
|00:45:56
|00:01:45
|00:41:46
|00:01:53
|00:17:47
|01:49:08
|Islandeady CC
|293
|239
|Morris Sephine
|w
|O40
|00:38:01
|00:01:30
|00:49:48
|00:02:00
|00:17:47
|01:49:09
|Islandeady CC
|294
|25
|Carney Cathy
|w
|O50
|00:45:47
|00:01:57
|00:46:25
|00:01:38
|00:18:30
|01:54:18
|Islandeady CC
|295
|62
|Deere Ger
|m
|O50
|00:45:46
|00:02:34
|00:43:38
|00:01:35
|00:20:43
|01:54:18
|Islandeady CC
|296
|46
|Connor Eileen
|w
|O50
|00:45:53
|00:02:10
|00:46:08
|00:01:36
|00:18:30
|01:54:18
|Islandeady CC
|297
|75
|Drury Conor
|m
|Snr
|00:24:15
|DNF
|Ballaghaderren CC
|298
|232
|Mitchell, Petrina
|w
|O40
|00:37:12
|00:00:59
|00:46:38
|DNF
|Tri Lakes TC
|299
|259
|Ní Chiaráin, Helen
|w
|Snr
|00:37:12
|00:00:59
|DNF