Murray Slayed the Giants in Claremorris Duathlon

Claremorris hosted one of the biggest ever held Duathlons in the West, with nearly 400 taking part, it was also round one of the Bridge Signs Ireland West Duathlon series.

Westport’s Anthony Murray made it two wins in a row at the Land of the Giants Duathlon winning in a course record time of 52:39 minutes for the 5.5k run, 18k cycle and 2k run event, this year he was made work all the way to the line as John Greaney of Team Hurt locker Galway put in a lighting fast final run to come home only 15 seconds back. These two had nearly 3 minutes on Gerald Troy from Ennis Tri club with Michael Flanagan from Tuam AC a further 90 seconds back in 4th place. Both Murray and Greaney coach their own respective teams and the rivalry is bound to continue at round 2 of the series at Knockma, Caherlistrane on January 28th

In the Ladies section Ballina sensation Lorraine Carey kept up consistent form by winning comfortable in 58:35 nearly six minutes ahead of the next woman home Jean O’Connor from Trisport Spiddal and the evergreen Mary Daly of Westport but a native of Hollymount coming home in third.

With nearly 40% of the field over 40 years of age, the category prizes have become extremely hard to win, the winner of the O40 male prize was in 6th overall, Kilian Dooley from Galway.

In the ladies Martina McIntyre of Team Hurt Locker Galway won her Over 40 category.

The huge numbers competing raved on about the beautifully laid out McMahon Park with the Gigantic movie like themes such as the Giant Door, chair, keys, Glasses, set squares and Lego Dinosaur. Families brought their kids and they had great fun feeding the ducks at the easily accessible Clare lake. Next year promises to be bigger so pencil in the date once it is released.

The main Sponsors of the event was Dixon & Dever project development services Ltd, they supplied participants with a Dixon & Dever labelled drinks bottle & Pen and energy products from HIGH 5. Support Sponsors for the event were The McWilliam park hotel, Flynn’s Pharmacy, Colette Jordan Associates Architectural Engineering & Energy Consulting and Super Value. Claremorris leisure centre provided the showers for participants.

This event would not take place without the brilliant support from the Claremorris Chamber of Commerce, Mc Mahon park committee, Mayo County Council, Claremorris Men’s shed group, Mayo road safety, St Coleman’s college students and The Red Cross, event results were compiled by Core Timing.

Proceeds from the event will support the following; St Coleman’s College Astro Turf Pitch, Claremorris Men’s shed group and McMahon Park.

Category prize winners

Overall Male

1st Anthony Murray Multisport AM Westport 52:39

2nd John Greaney Hurt Locker Galway 52:54

3rd Gerald Troy Ennis Tri 55:48

Junior Odhran Mc Carney Westport CC

Over 40 Kilian Dooley Galway

Over 50 Martin Kinneavy Western Lakes CC

Over 60 John Jennings Manulla

Overall female

1st Lorraine Carey Liquid motion Tri Ballina 58:35

2nd Jean O Connor Trisport Spiddel 1:04:55

3rd Mary Daly Team Multisport AM Westport 1:05:22

Junior Fiona Molloy Tipperary

Over 40 Martina Mc Intyre Team Hurt locker Galway

Over 50 Breda Doyle O’Hora Moy Valley

Relay teams

1st David Marrey & John Conroy Marrey bikes Ballinrobe

2nd Colm Keane & Aidan Collins Team Hurt locker Galway

3rd John Reilly & David Connolly Hollymount Wheelers

Overall Provisional Results

Rank Bib Name Sex Age Group Run 1 T1 Cycle T2 Run 2 FINISH Time Club Land of Giants Duathlon 1 248 Murray Anthony m Snr 00:17:48 00:00:35 00:26:46 00:00:33 00:06:56 00:52:39 Team Multisport 2 122 Greaney John m Snr 00:17:48 00:00:18 00:28:01 00:00:16 00:06:28 00:52:54 The Hurt Locker 3 335 Troy, Gerald m Snr 00:18:17 00:00:35 00:29:10 00:00:36 00:07:08 00:55:48 Ennis Tri 4 360 Flanagan Michael m Snr 00:19:59 00:00:52 00:28:12 00:00:48 00:07:22 00:57:16 Tuam AC 5 234 Molloy, Sean m Snr 00:19:29 00:00:32 00:29:51 00:00:21 00:07:25 00:57:41 6 74 Dooley, Kilian m O40 00:19:37 00:00:37 00:29:33 00:00:26 00:07:44 00:58:00 Galway Bay 7 19 Burke, William m O40 00:20:12 00:00:23 00:30:15 00:00:12 00:07:26 00:58:31 Galway Tri 8 24 Carey, Lorraine w Snr 00:20:18 00:00:17 00:30:14 00:00:13 00:07:31 00:58:35 Liquid Motion 9 362 Joyce Derek m O40 00:20:49 00:01:20 00:27:35 00:00:54 00:08:00 00:58:39 Galway Bay CC 10 226 McNamara, Ray m Snr 00:19:24 00:00:36 00:30:51 00:00:29 00:07:21 00:58:44 Liquid Motion Tri 11 138 Higgins, John m Snr 00:20:40 00:00:55 00:29:15 00:00:31 00:07:54 00:59:17 Ballaghaderren CC 12 336 Vahey, Ben m Snr 00:21:44 00:00:26 00:29:35 00:00:36 00:08:00 01:00:22 Galway Bay CC 13 133 Hession, Micheal m O40 00:20:50 00:00:25 00:30:54 00:00:23 00:07:54 01:00:29 Team Hurtlocker 14 245 Murphy Sean m O40 00:20:09 00:00:37 00:31:57 00:00:13 00:07:45 01:00:43 Annagh Wheelers 15 112 Gill, Matthew m Snr 00:19:49 00:00:49 00:31:49 00:00:31 00:07:46 01:00:46 Hollymount CC 16 171 Kilcullen, Ciarain m Snr 00:21:56 00:00:47 00:29:09 00:00:47 00:08:11 01:00:53 Ballaghadreen CC 17 111 Gill John m Snr 00:21:42 00:00:56 00:29:04 00:00:38 00:08:32 01:00:54 Western Lakes CC 18 185 Marrey & Conroy Relay 00:23:17 00:00:18 00:28:53 00:00:14 00:08:11 01:00:55 Team Marrey 19 363 Joyce Paul m O40 00:21:43 00:00:35 00:30:03 00:00:31 00:08:02 01:00:57 Tri Lakes TC 20 63 Delaney, Darragh m O40 00:21:49 00:00:22 00:30:01 00:00:16 00:08:51 01:01:22 Annagh Wheelers 21 240 Mulchrone Kieran m Snr 00:21:10 00:00:29 00:31:24 00:00:28 00:08:09 01:01:41 Team Multisport 22 150 Keane & Collins Relay 00:23:48 00:00:10 00:29:20 00:00:19 00:08:12 01:01:50 Galway 23 64 Delaney, David m O40 00:20:50 00:00:48 00:31:24 00:00:31 00:08:19 01:01:53 Annagh Wheelers 24 273 O Malley Kevin m Snr 00:20:11 00:00:32 00:33:05 00:00:28 00:08:05 01:02:23 Westport Leisure park 25 44 Reilley & Connolly Relay 00:21:03 00:01:55 00:32:16 00:00:13 00:07:08 01:02:37 Westport Leisure park 26 147 Jennings Coleman m Relay 00:22:27 00:00:18 00:31:41 00:00:13 00:07:57 01:02:38 Western Lakes CC 27 120 Gordon, David m Snr 00:20:43 00:00:46 00:32:17 00:00:57 00:08:19 01:03:03 28 83 Feeley, Hugh m Snr 00:22:17 00:00:46 00:30:43 00:00:36 00:08:40 01:03:04 29 99 Gallagher, Declan m Snr 00:22:11 00:00:28 00:31:22 00:00:17 00:08:58 01:03:18 Westport Covey Wh 30 152 Keane, Tony m Snr 00:22:03 00:00:54 00:30:12 00:00:44 00:09:29 01:03:24 31 186 Marrey & Mc Loughlin m Relay 00:21:51 00:00:17 00:34:05 00:00:19 00:07:10 01:03:44 Westport AC 32 135 Hevican, Paul m Snr 00:19:28 00:00:42 00:35:36 00:01:00 00:06:59 01:03:46 33 31 Casey, Kevin m Snr 00:20:42 01:03:48 34 230 Too stupid to stop m Relay 00:21:45 00:00:18 00:33:59 00:00:18 00:07:29 01:03:51 Western Lakes CC 35 290 Peterseil, Keeto m Snr 00:20:20 00:00:30 00:35:20 00:00:30 00:07:23 01:04:06 36 194 Mc greal, Eoin m Snr 00:23:09 00:01:03 00:30:38 00:00:35 00:08:51 01:04:18 Castlebar CC 37 304 Reynolds, Paul m O40 00:21:12 00:00:45 00:33:56 00:00:26 00:07:58 01:04:19 Mayo AC 38 198 Mc Hale Tomas m Relay 00:22:37 00:00:14 00:33:54 00:00:12 00:07:31 01:04:29 Western Lakes CC 39 242 Mulligan, James m Snr 00:21:00 00:01:07 00:33:38 00:00:38 00:08:11 01:04:35 Ballaghaderren CC 40 21 Cafferkey Des m O40 00:21:19 00:00:26 00:34:31 00:00:15 00:08:12 01:04:46 Team Multisport 41 282 O’Connor, Jean w Snr 00:22:14 00:00:35 00:33:31 00:00:13 00:08:21 01:04:55 Trisport 42 200 Mc Keon Enda m O40 00:22:48 00:00:30 00:32:58 00:00:19 00:08:38 01:05:14 Team Multisport 43 110 Gill Conor m Snr 00:22:11 00:00:38 00:32:58 00:00:28 00:09:01 01:05:19 Hollymount CC 44 60 Daly Mary w O40 00:22:53 00:00:37 00:32:30 00:00:29 00:08:51 01:05:22 Team Multisport 45 345 Walsh, Sean m O40 00:23:07 01:05:35 46 207 McCarthy, John m Snr 00:21:20 00:00:40 00:34:41 00:00:23 00:08:36 01:05:42 47 356 Conway Catherine m Snr 00:20:21 00:00:49 00:36:08 00:00:31 00:07:53 01:05:44 Tri Lakes TC 48 126 Harrison Eimear w Snr 00:23:23 00:00:32 00:32:25 00:00:18 00:09:05 01:05:46 Team Multisport 49 193 Mc gourty, Noel m O40 00:22:52 00:00:55 00:32:31 00:00:57 00:08:43 01:06:00 Westport CC 50 261 Nolan, Declan m O40 00:22:15 00:01:02 00:33:19 00:00:38 00:08:45 01:06:00 Ballina CC 51 359 Phillips Towey m Relay 00:28:28 00:00:10 00:27:13 00:00:07 00:10:14 01:06:13 P+T 16 Kilmovee 52 174 Kinneavey Martin m O50 00:23:11 00:00:33 00:32:33 00:00:24 00:09:36 01:06:19 Western Lakes CC 53 376 Otoole, Tom 376 m 00:22:29 00:00:39 00:33:16 00:00:27 00:09:30 01:06:22 54 90 Forde Fintan m Snr 00:21:16 00:00:25 00:36:17 00:00:20 00:08:07 01:06:28 Garrymore 55 314 Savage, Michael m Snr 00:24:03 00:00:57 00:32:34 00:00:41 00:08:35 01:06:53 Yeates County CC 56 215 McGarrigle, Paul m Snr 00:22:16 00:00:56 00:34:37 00:00:52 00:08:11 01:06:53 57 43 Conneally, Thomas m O40 00:22:20 00:01:18 00:34:38 00:00:33 00:08:03 01:06:54 58 293 Prendergast, Paula w Snr 00:20:45 00:01:05 00:36:50 00:00:22 00:07:58 01:07:01 Mayo AC 59 294 Quinn, Darren m Snr 00:21:35 00:00:29 00:36:24 00:00:23 00:08:09 01:07:02 60 94 Freeman, Mark m Snr 00:21:20 00:00:34 00:36:39 00:00:25 00:08:37 01:07:37 61 156 Kelly Oliver m O40 00:24:50 00:00:37 00:32:40 00:00:12 00:09:29 01:07:50 Hollymount CC 62 309 Roache, Adrian m O40 00:21:14 00:02:00 00:35:22 00:01:08 00:08:06 01:07:52 Castlebar 63 84 Conneely David m Snr 00:21:12 00:01:13 00:32:36 00:03:42 00:09:12 01:07:58 Westport Leisure park 64 10 Brennan, Ger m O50 00:23:01 00:00:27 00:35:28 00:00:18 00:08:46 01:08:01 65 329 Sweeney & Sweeney w Relay 00:24:59 00:00:27 00:33:26 00:00:15 00:08:54 01:08:03 Westport Tri Club 66 179 Longeran Enda m O40 00:24:13 00:00:48 00:33:36 00:00:21 00:09:12 01:08:13 Team Multisport 67 51 Cooney, Murt m O40 00:25:09 00:00:49 00:32:12 00:00:44 00:09:28 01:08:23 Tri Lakes 68 165 Keogh Shane m Snr 00:22:44 00:00:34 00:35:03 00:00:38 00:09:31 01:08:32 Team Multisport 69 78 Fahy Adrian m O40 00:23:42 00:00:32 00:34:13 00:00:18 00:09:53 01:08:41 Westport Leisure park 70 344 Walsh, Kieran m Snr 00:22:37 00:00:58 00:35:36 00:00:46 00:08:48 01:08:48 71 255 Naughton, Gary m Snr 00:22:51 00:01:03 00:35:02 00:01:11 00:08:45 01:08:54 72 241 Mulchrone Loraine w Snr 00:23:40 00:00:35 00:34:29 00:00:36 00:09:35 01:08:58 Team Multisport 73 95 Freeman, Shane m O40 00:23:11 00:00:47 00:35:40 00:00:21 00:09:01 01:09:03 Race 2 Glory 74 343 Walsh Keith m Snr 00:22:14 00:00:55 00:37:24 00:00:50 00:07:40 01:09:04 Mayo Abbey 75 257 nevin, david m Snr 00:23:43 00:00:50 00:34:19 00:00:48 00:09:38 01:09:21 Castlebar CC 76 114 Glennon, Anthony m O40 00:24:04 00:00:36 00:35:44 00:00:20 00:08:55 01:09:41 77 265 O Brien, Emmet m O40 00:23:56 00:00:42 00:35:42 00:00:40 00:08:45 01:09:46 78 288 O’Malley, Padraic m Snr 00:23:36 00:01:11 00:35:08 00:00:58 00:08:57 01:09:52 79 213 McDonnell, Donal m Snr 00:23:13 00:00:55 00:36:20 00:00:38 00:09:00 01:10:08 80 364 Katie,Stewart Mcloughlin Relay 00:27:46 00:00:20 00:31:58 00:00:11 00:09:54 01:10:12 81 36 Cawley, John m O40 00:24:05 00:00:38 00:35:46 00:00:35 00:09:14 01:10:21 82 205 Mc Vann Padraic m O40 00:22:15 00:00:47 00:38:17 00:00:50 00:08:12 01:10:23 Westport Leisure park 83 271 O Grady Sean m O40 00:24:11 00:00:40 00:35:34 00:00:30 00:09:30 01:10:28 Team Multisport 84 109 Gilgan, Stephen m O40 00:24:23 00:01:04 00:35:00 00:00:53 00:09:20 01:10:43 85 280 OBoyle, Sean m O50 00:23:00 00:00:30 00:37:32 00:00:22 00:09:17 01:10:43 Knockmore 86 73 DONNELLON, MATTIE m O50 00:24:14 00:00:51 00:35:28 00:00:22 00:09:52 01:10:50 87 278 O Toole Anthony m Snr 00:25:56 00:00:46 00:33:48 00:00:33 00:09:46 01:10:51 Western Lakes CC 88 4 Biggins Joseph m O40 00:24:13 00:00:55 00:35:37 00:00:34 00:09:29 01:10:51 Mc Hale Team 89 267 O Connell, John m Snr 00:24:38 00:01:02 00:34:55 00:00:49 00:09:26 01:10:53 90 40 Coleman, Paul m Snr 00:22:56 00:01:21 00:36:36 00:01:11 00:08:49 01:10:54 91 254 Nadolski Wojciech m O40 00:24:02 00:00:41 00:36:02 00:00:27 00:09:49 01:11:01 Mc Hale Team 92 181 Lyons, Walter m O40 00:25:36 00:00:53 00:33:41 00:00:31 00:10:27 01:11:09 93 317 Sheridan Gerry m O40 00:26:42 00:00:53 00:32:22 00:00:47 00:10:30 01:11:15 Mc Hale Team 94 330 Sweeney, Fergus m O40 00:24:15 00:00:52 00:35:37 00:00:52 00:09:39 01:11:17 95 182 Macken, John m Snr 00:25:49 00:00:56 00:33:50 00:00:53 00:09:52 01:11:21 Tennis Ireland 96 141 Holleran, Laurena w Snr 00:24:39 00:00:30 00:36:38 00:00:20 00:09:16 01:11:26 Ballinrobe Duathlon 97 370 Haugh Gerard m O40 00:25:41 00:01:18 00:33:06 00:00:57 00:10:22 01:11:26 Hurtlocker 98 350 Watters, Alan m O40 00:25:46 00:01:13 00:33:19 00:01:02 00:10:11 01:11:34 Sligo 99 142 Hopkins Keith m Snr 00:25:12 00:01:25 00:34:01 00:01:14 00:09:46 01:11:39 Team Multisport 100 347 Walshe, Michael john m Snr 00:26:37 00:00:40 00:32:29 00:00:28 00:11:33 01:11:49 Belmullet CC 101 233 Molloy, Fiona w Junior Female 00:23:22 00:00:44 00:37:49 00:00:46 00:09:12 01:11:55 Tipperary 102 18 Burke, Stephen m Snr 00:23:20 00:01:18 00:38:25 00:00:22 00:08:30 01:11:57 103 124 Hammond Anthony m Snr 00:25:35 00:00:53 00:35:13 00:00:25 00:09:54 01:12:01 Mc Hale Team 104 323 Stagg Noel m O50 00:25:38 00:01:02 00:33:42 00:00:43 00:10:56 01:12:03 Hollymount CC 105 220 McGuire, Vinney m O40 00:24:03 00:00:42 00:37:33 00:00:33 00:09:15 01:12:07 106 246 Murphy, Frank m Relay 00:28:10 00:00:22 00:32:53 00:00:14 00:10:29 01:12:10 107 222 McIntyre, Martina w O40 00:25:08 00:00:36 00:36:12 00:00:16 00:09:57 01:12:10 Team Hurtlocker 108 251 Murray Finbarr m O40 00:26:40 00:01:09 00:32:06 00:01:18 00:11:05 01:12:20 Team Multisport 109 354 Reilly Edel w Snr 00:20:41 00:01:03 00:41:57 00:00:51 00:07:53 01:12:26 Hollymount CC 110 48 Conroy Michael m O40 00:26:04 00:01:07 00:34:24 00:00:58 00:09:53 01:12:27 Western Lakes CC 111 148 Jennings John m O60 00:25:39 00:00:59 00:35:01 00:00:47 00:10:02 01:12:30 Castlebar CC 112 123 Halpin Marie w Snr 00:24:44 00:01:00 00:36:33 00:00:40 00:09:38 01:12:36 Team Multisport 113 22 Campbell Charles m Snr 00:24:37 00:00:49 00:37:22 00:00:33 00:09:23 01:12:47 Team Multisport 114 69 Dixon Paul m O50 00:24:31 00:00:41 00:37:26 00:00:19 00:09:51 01:12:51 Claremorris 115 375 carolan, patrick m Snr 00:24:09 00:00:34 00:38:03 00:00:27 00:09:39 01:12:55 116 249 Murray Barbara Ann w O40 00:24:11 00:00:49 00:37:57 00:00:34 00:09:30 01:13:03 Team Multisport 117 32 Casey, Regina w Relay 00:23:59 00:00:28 00:39:36 00:00:14 00:08:52 01:13:12 Ballaghaderren CC 118 224 McLoughlin, Tomas m Snr 00:24:09 00:00:33 00:38:09 00:00:29 00:09:59 01:13:20 119 298 Easier said than done m Relay 00:26:39 00:00:19 00:37:00 00:00:16 00:09:13 01:13:29 Claremorris CC 120 14 Brogan Noel m O50 00:25:52 00:00:52 00:36:18 00:00:30 00:10:03 01:13:36 Westport 121 231 Melvin, Jason m Snr 00:25:31 00:01:17 00:36:00 00:00:55 00:09:54 01:13:40 122 333 Timothy, Shane m O40 00:25:51 00:00:50 00:36:38 00:00:36 00:09:48 01:13:46 Tri Lakes TC 123 85 Feeney, Jimmy m O60 00:24:16 00:00:47 00:38:04 00:00:32 00:10:10 01:13:51 Mayo AC 124 253 Murray, Therese w O40 00:25:36 00:01:21 00:35:58 00:01:04 00:09:52 01:13:54 Tri Lakes TC 125 355 Mc Carney Odhran m Jnr 00:23:37 00:00:46 00:39:55 00:00:27 00:09:11 01:13:59 Westport Covey Wh 126 66 DeNash, James m Snr 00:25:09 00:01:24 00:36:38 00:01:11 00:09:44 01:14:07 127 287 O’Malley, Jenny w Snr 00:24:00 00:00:36 00:40:06 00:00:28 00:09:09 01:14:22 128 369 Bacchos Kevin m O40 00:24:06 00:01:33 00:38:21 00:00:56 00:09:39 01:14:36 129 139 Higgins, John J m O60 00:25:24 00:00:44 00:37:23 00:00:49 00:10:16 01:14:39 Tri Lakes TC 130 276 O Neill Paula w Snr 00:25:42 00:01:11 00:37:04 00:00:43 00:10:04 01:14:47 Western Lakes CC 131 279 O’Beirne, Susanne w O40 00:24:06 00:01:23 00:38:57 00:00:56 00:09:29 01:14:53 132 170 Kilcoyne Keefe w Snr 00:27:09 00:00:47 00:35:28 00:00:34 00:10:53 01:14:53 Westport Leisure park 133 374 Reape,david m Snr M 00:24:49 00:00:48 00:38:22 00:00:44 00:10:11 01:14:56 westport 134 238 Morris Pat m O40 00:25:47 00:01:11 00:37:34 00:00:39 00:09:47 01:15:00 Islandeady CC 135 190 Mc donnell, Marcella w O40 00:26:00 00:00:43 00:37:57 00:00:25 00:09:57 01:15:03 Kiltimagh 136 212 McDonnell, Ciara w Snr 00:26:47 00:00:53 00:36:38 00:00:28 00:10:15 01:15:03 137 2 Beltman, Marijke w Snr 00:24:46 00:01:03 00:38:26 00:01:20 00:09:29 01:15:07 Belpark Tri 138 199 Mc hale, Gerry m O40 00:24:19 00:01:05 00:36:29 00:00:54 00:12:22 01:15:10 Kiltimagh 139 303 reynolds, michele w O40 00:25:25 00:01:16 00:38:01 00:00:53 00:09:40 01:15:17 140 176 Lenaghan, John m Snr 00:23:03 00:01:07 00:42:00 00:00:29 00:08:49 01:15:30 Claremorris Leisure 141 250 Murray Ericka w Snr 00:27:15 00:00:42 00:36:34 00:00:42 00:10:22 01:15:38 Yeates County CC 142 77 Egan, Brendan m Snr 00:26:30 00:01:11 00:36:00 00:01:29 00:10:25 01:15:38 Ballina CC 143 49 Conway Sinead w Snr 00:25:29 00:00:37 00:39:30 00:00:28 00:09:33 01:15:39 Team Multisport 144 236 Moran Sean m O40 00:26:44 00:00:41 00:37:22 00:00:34 00:10:18 01:15:41 Westport Leisure park 145 327 Stephens Alan m O40 00:25:22 00:01:28 00:37:44 00:01:33 00:09:39 01:15:48 Western Lakes CC 146 140 Higgins, Sarah w Snr 00:26:27 00:01:26 00:37:07 00:01:36 00:09:13 01:15:51 Ballaghaderren CC 147 89 Flynn, Brendan m O40 00:25:53 00:01:08 00:38:00 00:00:55 00:09:57 01:15:55 148 269 O Donnell, Pat m O40 00:25:47 00:02:06 00:36:35 00:01:25 00:10:22 01:16:17 149 164 Keogh Caroline w Snr 00:25:46 00:01:04 00:39:14 00:00:30 00:09:43 01:16:19 Team Multisport 150 228 McNicholas, Richard m O40 00:25:45 00:01:37 00:38:22 00:00:41 00:10:10 01:16:37 151 102 Gallagher, Patrick m Snr 00:25:53 00:00:32 00:39:28 00:00:27 00:10:17 01:16:39 152 82 Fay, Laura w O40 00:26:08 00:02:08 00:37:20 00:01:08 00:09:57 01:16:42 Tri Lakes TC 153 209 McCormack, Cathal m Snr 00:25:15 00:01:11 00:41:08 00:00:22 00:08:52 01:16:50 154 219 McGuinness, John m Snr 00:41:14 00:00:35 00:18:10 00:01:11 00:15:40 01:16:52 Islandeady CC 155 39 Clarken, Lisa w Snr 00:24:32 00:00:37 00:42:30 00:00:37 00:08:43 01:17:01 156 173 King Carole w O40 00:26:27 00:00:46 00:39:45 00:00:27 00:10:00 01:17:26 Westport Tri 157 52 Corley Gerry m O40 00:26:45 00:00:33 00:39:50 00:00:19 00:10:03 01:17:31 Mc Hale Team 158 353 Mc Carney Eamon m O50 00:28:13 00:01:13 00:36:30 00:01:25 00:10:09 01:17:33 Westport Covey Wh 159 146 Hussey, Eugene m O50 00:23:51 00:00:44 00:42:29 00:00:27 00:10:05 01:17:38 160 33 Casey, Regina w Relay 00:26:51 00:00:32 00:40:19 00:00:15 00:09:43 01:17:42 Ballaghaderren CC 161 155 Kelly Connie w Snr 00:25:24 00:00:37 00:41:24 00:00:25 00:10:01 01:17:53 Ballindine 162 256 Nesry, Martin m O40 00:25:21 00:01:40 00:39:34 00:00:56 00:10:29 01:18:02 Ballaghaderren CC 163 204 Mc Vann Angela w O40 00:25:03 00:01:00 00:41:45 00:00:40 00:09:41 01:18:11 Westport Leisure park 164 313 Ryan Erika w Snr 00:26:42 00:01:09 00:39:38 00:00:40 00:10:18 01:18:30 Claremorris CC 165 201 Mc Laughlin Paul m O50 00:26:44 00:01:36 00:38:44 00:00:52 00:10:39 01:18:36 Claremorris CC 166 296 Ralph, Aoife w Snr 00:26:13 00:00:55 00:40:28 00:00:41 00:10:19 01:18:37 Castlebar CC 167 325 Staunton Breege w Snr 00:26:44 00:01:34 00:39:34 00:00:46 00:09:59 01:18:38 Team Multisport 168 358 O Malley Siobhan w O40 00:27:26 00:00:44 00:40:24 00:00:29 00:09:36 01:18:42 Ballinrobe Duathlon 169 202 Mc Loughlin, Thomas m Snr 00:25:31 00:00:56 00:41:05 00:00:38 00:10:37 01:18:47 170 299 Reddington, David m Snr 00:27:30 00:01:18 00:37:11 00:01:09 00:11:37 01:18:48 Swinford Tri 171 221 mchugh, joseph m Snr 00:25:47 00:01:02 00:39:42 00:00:36 00:11:39 01:18:48 172 125 Harrison Anthony m O50 00:28:19 00:00:43 00:38:28 00:00:29 00:11:04 01:19:05 Team Multisport 173 225 McNamara, Katie w Snr 00:27:10 00:00:44 00:39:48 00:00:31 00:10:52 01:19:06 174 12 Brett, Allyn m Snr 00:25:45 00:01:10 00:40:50 00:01:22 00:10:24 01:19:33 175 262 Noone, Gerard m O40 00:26:48 00:01:05 00:38:46 00:00:51 00:12:09 01:19:41 Tri Lakes TC 176 115 Glennon, John(Sean) m O50 00:28:02 00:01:08 00:39:04 00:00:42 00:10:49 01:19:47 177 311 Rogan, Yvonne w Snr 00:27:51 00:01:14 00:39:25 00:00:32 00:10:45 01:19:51 178 338 Varley Jerome m Snr 00:28:22 00:01:06 00:38:18 00:00:46 00:11:24 01:19:58 Mc Hale Team 179 129 Heneghan Declan m Snr 00:29:12 00:00:57 00:38:27 00:00:24 00:10:58 01:20:00 Mc Hale Team 180 227 McNicholas, Colette w O40 00:25:20 00:01:17 00:42:45 00:01:04 00:09:39 01:20:07 181 166 Kerrigan Enda m Snr 00:25:54 00:01:11 00:42:05 00:00:58 00:09:58 01:20:08 Mc Hale Team 182 270 O Grady Loretta w O40 00:24:26 00:02:13 00:43:46 00:00:40 00:09:11 01:20:17 Westport Leisure park 183 20 Byrne, Darran m Snr 00:25:48 00:01:55 00:42:11 00:00:41 00:10:08 01:20:45 184 300 Regan, Karen w Snr 00:28:35 00:01:26 00:39:01 00:00:54 00:10:51 01:20:49 185 47 Connor, Colm m Snr 00:25:42 00:00:42 00:43:47 00:00:31 00:10:11 01:20:55 186 312 Rohan, Gerry m O50 00:26:45 00:01:49 00:40:59 00:01:28 00:10:03 01:21:05 187 244 Murphy Emmett m O40 00:26:49 00:00:53 00:42:48 00:00:48 00:09:51 01:21:11 Mc Hale Team 188 178 Loftus Kevin m Snr 00:27:11 00:00:56 00:40:37 00:00:37 00:11:56 01:21:19 Team Multisport 189 285 OHora Doyle, Breeda w O50 00:27:21 00:01:04 00:41:51 00:00:47 00:10:23 01:21:28 Moy Valley AC 190 9 Brennan, Caroline w Snr 00:28:16 00:01:04 00:40:27 00:00:58 00:10:42 01:21:29 191 351 Woods Cailitin w O50 00:27:06 00:01:11 00:41:50 00:00:55 00:10:34 01:21:39 Kiltimagh 192 149 Kavanagh Patricia w O40 00:27:21 00:00:45 00:42:02 00:00:26 00:11:10 01:21:47 Westport Leisure park 193 59 Curran, Noel m Snr 00:26:10 00:02:13 00:41:41 00:01:46 00:09:56 01:21:48 Tri Lakes TC 194 367 McGreal Forde Avril w O40 00:25:43 00:01:10 00:44:05 00:00:52 00:09:58 01:21:51 Kiltimagh 195 127 Harrison Orla w Jnr 00:32:01 00:00:32 00:37:40 00:00:23 00:11:27 01:22:04 Team Multisport 196 41 Concannon Johnny m O50 00:29:16 00:02:29 00:37:52 00:01:30 00:11:06 01:22:15 Islandeady CC 197 35 Caulifield, Loretta w Relay 00:35:07 00:00:40 00:33:08 00:00:21 00:13:02 01:22:20 The Waltons 198 3 Berry, Michelle w Snr 00:28:21 00:00:50 00:41:11 00:00:49 00:11:15 01:22:29 199 366 Charlton Claire w O50 00:27:33 00:01:05 00:42:22 00:00:54 00:10:48 01:22:44 200 272 O Grady Sean m O40 00:27:04 00:01:31 00:42:48 00:00:55 00:10:25 01:22:45 Ballinrobe Duathlon 201 8 Brennan, Anthony m O40 00:28:39 00:01:15 00:42:21 00:00:51 00:10:19 01:23:28 202 93 Foy, Steven m Snr 00:27:00 00:01:31 00:43:26 00:01:13 00:10:20 01:23:32 Allergan 203 161 Kennedy Emma w Snr 00:26:16 00:01:07 00:45:29 00:01:06 00:09:38 01:23:38 Westport Leisure park 204 76 Dunning, Eddie m Snr 00:26:29 00:01:04 00:45:07 00:00:34 00:10:35 01:23:51 205 119 Gordon Pat m O40 00:25:01 00:00:35 00:48:00 00:00:23 00:09:59 01:24:00 Ballyvary 206 305 Rice Mary w O50 00:27:37 00:01:23 00:43:01 00:00:54 00:11:05 01:24:01 Killybegs 207 30 Billy Broderick m SM 00:29:20 00:01:51 00:40:45 00:00:57 00:11:06 01:24:02 Killybegs 208 28 Carolan, Ann Marie w Snr 00:27:35 00:01:16 00:44:43 00:00:32 00:10:07 01:24:15 209 153 Kearney Anthony m O40 00:30:20 00:01:09 00:40:07 00:00:47 00:12:02 01:24:27 Westport Leisure park 210 92 Forrestal Colm m Snr 00:28:22 00:00:45 00:43:34 00:00:31 00:11:19 01:24:34 Westport Leisure park 211 104 gaughan, mark m Snr 00:28:05 00:00:53 00:43:48 00:00:40 00:11:18 01:24:46 212 372 Aoran Mchale m SM 00:27:02 00:01:24 00:45:02 00:00:58 00:10:21 01:24:49 213 58 Crowley, Eileen w O40 00:30:04 00:00:28 00:42:16 00:00:19 00:11:42 01:24:51 Claremorris CC 214 154 Kearney, Yvonne w Snr 00:26:33 00:01:36 00:45:00 00:01:10 00:10:40 01:25:00 215 218 McGrath, Mary w O40 00:28:40 00:01:39 00:42:09 00:00:56 00:11:43 01:25:09 216 214 McDonnell, Elaine w Snr 00:26:27 00:02:14 00:45:33 00:01:15 00:09:37 01:25:09 Kiltimagh 217 61 Day, Siobhan w O40 00:30:04 00:01:21 00:40:49 00:02:03 00:11:02 01:25:22 Tri Lakes TC 218 29 Carolan, Joanne w Snr 00:27:35 00:01:15 00:45:17 00:00:37 00:10:55 01:25:40 Islandeady CC 219 42 Conlon, Ciaran m Snr 00:28:27 00:00:58 00:44:36 00:00:26 00:11:19 01:25:48 220 361 Roache John m O40 00:29:57 00:01:36 00:41:00 00:00:40 00:12:41 01:25:56 Roscommon 221 107 Giblin, Shane m Snr 00:28:26 00:01:11 00:47:09 00:00:47 00:08:32 01:26:06 222 121 Gostick, Neil m O40 00:29:47 00:01:04 00:43:32 00:00:33 00:11:23 01:26:22 223 183 Mannering, Derval w O40 00:27:48 00:00:52 00:46:01 00:01:06 00:11:05 01:26:54 224 38 Clarke Deirdre w O40 00:31:27 00:00:40 00:41:37 00:00:26 00:12:48 01:26:59 Team Multisport 225 37 Clarke Brian m O40 00:31:26 00:00:46 00:41:31 00:00:35 00:12:38 01:26:59 Team Multisport 226 97 Gallagher Mandy w O40 00:27:20 00:01:15 00:46:38 00:01:19 00:10:38 01:27:13 Cooneal/ Lisheen CC 227 116 glennon, sandra w Snr 00:29:18 00:01:46 00:43:14 00:01:24 00:11:30 01:27:14 228 160 kelly, vinny m O40 00:30:20 00:00:46 00:41:31 00:01:00 00:13:46 01:27:25 229 281 O’Brien, Patrick m O50 00:30:46 00:02:01 00:39:23 00:01:32 00:13:42 01:27:26 230 184 Mannion, Raymond m O40 00:31:57 00:01:42 00:40:30 00:01:50 00:12:01 01:28:02 231 365 McNamara Rebecca w Snr 00:29:16 00:00:45 00:43:48 00:00:45 00:13:29 01:28:05 Claremorris 232 275 O’ Malley, Emma w Snr 00:29:06 00:00:49 00:45:52 00:00:48 00:11:31 01:28:09 233 1 Beirne, Aidan m O40 00:28:54 00:00:49 00:47:00 00:00:36 00:10:55 01:28:15 234 320 Murphy Willie m O50 00:32:01 00:01:48 00:41:18 00:00:55 00:12:17 01:28:19 Annagh Wheelers 235 54 Cosgrave, Enda m Snr 00:29:51 00:01:20 00:44:30 00:00:45 00:11:59 01:28:28 236 192 Mc Girr Nonie w O40 00:30:22 00:01:32 00:43:52 00:00:56 00:11:51 01:28:35 Killybegs 237 67 Dennigan, Kathryn w Snr 00:28:28 00:01:53 00:45:59 00:00:50 00:11:23 01:28:35 238 284 O’Grady, Joanne w Snr 00:31:50 00:01:04 00:42:22 00:01:28 00:11:51 01:28:37 239 68 Diskin, Mark m O40 00:27:36 00:01:41 00:47:46 00:00:59 00:10:34 01:28:39 240 187 Martin, Georgina w Snr 00:28:25 00:00:49 00:47:30 00:00:30 00:11:27 01:28:43 241 188 Martin, Neil m Snr 00:28:26 00:01:45 00:46:09 00:00:55 00:11:27 01:28:43 Galway MTB 242 158 Kelly, Brian m Snr 00:30:32 00:00:49 00:44:23 00:01:01 00:12:06 01:28:53 Kiltimagh 243 283 O’Connor, Teresa w O40 00:29:46 00:00:44 00:46:05 00:00:56 00:11:23 01:28:56 244 371 McHugh Danny m O40 00:31:29 00:02:07 00:41:04 00:01:31 00:13:06 01:29:19 Claremorris 245 216 McGivney, Paul m Snr 00:31:50 00:00:55 00:42:58 00:01:00 00:12:41 01:29:26 246 266 o cinnseala, louise w O40 00:31:13 00:00:43 00:44:59 00:00:50 00:11:55 01:29:42 Allergan 247 258 Ni Chathasaigh, Meabh w Snr 00:29:35 00:02:13 00:45:37 00:01:06 00:11:12 01:29:44 Ballaghaderren CC 248 286 O’Hora, Elaine w O40 00:28:10 00:01:06 00:49:53 00:00:33 00:10:13 01:29:57 249 86 Finn Finn w Relay 00:32:02 00:00:26 00:47:29 00:00:19 00:09:47 01:30:05 Charlestown 250 143 Horan Verona w O40 00:28:41 00:01:19 00:48:52 00:00:57 00:11:02 01:30:52 Westport Leisure park 251 339 Waldron, Margaret w O50 00:28:45 00:01:38 00:49:26 00:00:48 00:10:56 01:31:34 South Sligo AC 252 277 Donnelly, Dee w O40 00:27:54 00:01:39 00:51:05 00:00:52 00:10:27 01:32:00 253 175 Lally, Stephanie w O40 00:27:53 00:01:41 00:51:05 00:00:51 00:10:28 01:32:00 254 348 Ward, Caroline w Snr 00:28:48 00:02:42 00:48:23 00:01:49 00:10:41 01:32:26 255 7 Bourke Davina w Snr 00:29:26 00:02:17 00:49:06 00:00:44 00:10:51 01:32:26 Westport Leisure park 256 53 Corley, Michelle w Snr 00:31:41 00:00:55 00:46:30 00:00:39 00:12:44 01:32:31 257 128 Hartnett, Fiona w O40 00:29:58 00:01:51 00:47:58 00:01:06 00:12:11 01:33:05 258 352 Woods, Peter m O50 00:33:14 00:01:04 00:45:30 00:00:47 00:12:56 01:33:33 Tri Lakes TC 259 357 Ryan Michael m Snr 00:31:31 00:00:56 00:48:17 00:01:05 00:12:15 01:34:06 Kiltimagh 260 307 Rigney Thelma w Snr 00:34:45 00:00:46 00:44:05 00:00:48 00:13:43 01:34:10 Team Multisport 261 340 Walsh Ailish w O40 00:33:14 00:01:04 00:45:23 00:00:45 00:13:42 01:34:10 Team Multisport 262 346 Walshe, Lisa w Snr 00:28:09 00:01:15 00:52:39 00:01:17 00:10:53 01:34:15 Belmullet CC 263 289 O’Reilly, Elizabeth w O40 00:29:31 00:01:22 00:50:30 00:00:58 00:11:56 01:34:18 264 301 Reidy Mary w O50 00:38:00 00:01:05 00:42:39 00:00:42 00:12:14 01:34:41 Islandeady CC 265 196 Mc Hale Dorothy w O40 00:28:39 00:01:40 00:52:32 00:00:50 00:11:08 01:34:50 Ballintubber 266 105 Gavin, Niamh w Snr 00:30:05 00:01:08 00:51:52 00:00:36 00:11:07 01:34:51 267 331 Szitas, Daniella w Snr 00:32:01 00:01:31 00:47:33 00:01:09 00:12:40 01:34:55 268 229 Are we there yet w Relay 00:40:20 00:00:30 00:39:16 00:00:21 00:14:29 01:34:58 Western Lakes CC 269 72 Delaney Joyce w O40 00:31:19 00:01:31 00:49:55 00:00:53 00:11:28 01:35:08 Tri Lakes TC 270 167 Kiernan Regina w O50 00:31:47 00:02:16 00:47:50 00:01:30 00:12:11 01:35:36 271 291 Prendergast Cathern w O50 00:29:20 00:01:25 00:53:16 00:00:32 00:11:29 01:36:04 Claremorris 272 203 Mc Tigue Colette w O40 00:35:07 00:01:34 00:45:25 00:01:24 00:12:54 01:36:27 273 145 Howley, Marie w O40 00:27:03 00:01:36 00:57:11 00:00:40 00:10:16 01:36:48 274 243 Mulligan, Sarah w Snr 00:37:02 00:01:07 00:45:00 00:01:22 00:12:25 01:36:58 Ballaghaderren CC 275 237 Morris Colm m Snr 00:38:29 00:01:55 00:40:13 00:01:23 00:15:34 01:37:35 Islandeady CC 276 295 Raftery, Breda w O40 00:30:18 00:01:40 00:50:44 00:01:02 00:14:02 01:37:47 277 34 Caughan Karen w Snr 00:33:14 00:00:41 00:51:51 00:00:38 00:11:54 01:38:20 Westport Leisure park 278 274 O Malley Noreen w Snr 00:33:15 00:00:34 00:51:53 00:00:39 00:11:57 01:38:20 Westport Leisure park 279 101 Gallagher, Mary w Snr 00:37:29 00:00:34 00:44:41 00:00:37 00:15:51 01:39:15 280 177 Leonard, Marie w O40 00:31:28 00:01:47 00:10:00 01:39:22 281 87 Flaherty, Katrina w Snr 00:31:27 00:01:30 00:52:04 00:02:00 00:12:19 01:39:22 282 11 Brennan, Maurina w O40 00:32:44 00:01:56 00:52:26 00:00:55 00:11:44 01:39:47 283 368 Harnessess w Relay 00:37:37 00:00:22 00:48:35 00:00:15 00:13:02 01:39:53 Harnessess 284 103 Gannon, Aine w Snr 00:33:22 00:01:23 00:53:22 00:00:50 00:12:51 01:41:50 285 169 kilcourse, fiona w O40 00:34:46 00:00:50 00:49:49 00:00:52 00:15:57 01:42:16 286 137 Higgins, Alan m Snr 00:32:25 00:01:51 00:52:23 00:00:50 00:14:45 01:42:16 287 157 Kelly Orla w O40 00:38:01 00:01:27 00:45:14 00:01:43 00:16:33 01:42:59 Islandeady CC 288 131 Heneghan, Stephanie w O40 00:35:39 00:01:29 00:49:46 00:01:20 00:15:30 01:43:45 289 132 Heneghan, Susan w O40 00:35:40 00:01:34 00:49:41 00:01:19 00:15:29 01:43:45 Castlebar CC 290 197 Mc Hale Orna w Sen 00:29:21 00:01:04 01:00:00 00:01:05 00:16:37 01:48:09 Ballintubber 291 5 Boronski, Anna w Snr 00:30:03 00:01:07 01:03:42 00:00:59 00:12:31 01:48:23 292 308 Roache Liam m Snr 00:45:56 00:01:45 00:41:46 00:01:53 00:17:47 01:49:08 Islandeady CC 293 239 Morris Sephine w O40 00:38:01 00:01:30 00:49:48 00:02:00 00:17:47 01:49:09 Islandeady CC 294 25 Carney Cathy w O50 00:45:47 00:01:57 00:46:25 00:01:38 00:18:30 01:54:18 Islandeady CC 295 62 Deere Ger m O50 00:45:46 00:02:34 00:43:38 00:01:35 00:20:43 01:54:18 Islandeady CC 296 46 Connor Eileen w O50 00:45:53 00:02:10 00:46:08 00:01:36 00:18:30 01:54:18 Islandeady CC 297 75 Drury Conor m Snr 00:24:15 DNF Ballaghaderren CC 298 232 Mitchell, Petrina w O40 00:37:12 00:00:59 00:46:38 DNF Tri Lakes TC 299 259 Ní Chiaráin, Helen w Snr 00:37:12 00:00:59 DNF