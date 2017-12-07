Multimedia company to create 20 new jobs in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Maximum Media, Ireland’s largest digital publisher, is to create 20 new jobs in Galway.

Home to JOE.ie, SportsJOE, Her.ie and HerFamily, the firm has revealed plans to expand its footprint by making a significant investment in Galway early next year.

The company will invest in a new office inthe city creating new jobs in copywriting, design, journalism, sales and client services.

The company already employs 150 people.

Maximum Media’s UK counterpart, JOE Media, is also further expanding its operations in Manchester and London in response to its continuing success and growth across the UK.