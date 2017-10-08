15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Mulkerrins wins Intermediate singles

By Sport GBFM
October 8, 2017

Time posted: 1:05 pm

Galway handballer Martin Mulkerrins has just won the 60×30 Intermediate singles title 21-7, 21-18 at Croke Park. It was 3rd time lucky for Mulkerrins having previously contested the 2012 and 2014 finals  The Tribesmen adds the singles title to the doubles title he won a fortnight ago with Williamstown partner Pat Conway and is the only Galway man to win both titles.

Coming into this game as the overwhelming favourite, Galway’s Mulkerrins had it all to prove and everything to lose.

The first game started on even affair, with Limerick’s JP O’Connor taking a slight lead of 3-1. However, Mulkerrins buckled down and got to grips with the game and began his decent to victory. Though O’Connor was relentless in his approach, the Moycullen man was on top form and took the first game 21-8.

In the second, both men gave it their all, tying the score multiple times, most notably at 4-4, 11-11 & 13-13. It seemed that this one might just go down to the wire and result in a third game. As Mulkerrins took the lead, O’Connor found inspiration from the vocal Limerick crowd a clear margin could not be achieved. Shot by shot and rally by rally, each man played as if for their life.

O’Connor demonstrated what true grit and sportsmanship looks like as he dove, grappled and returned every ball that was humanly possible in the last rallies of the second game. Mulkerrins however just proved too strong as he held his composure and showed nerves of steel by pulling away mark by mark, eventually resulting in a Galway victory of 21-18

print
Sport
ELECTRIC IRELAND GAA MINOR STAR FOOTBALLER AND HURLER OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCED
October 8, 2017
ELECTRIC IRELAND GAA MINOR STAR FOOTBALLER AND HURLER OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCED
October 6, 2017
CLUBS TO DECIDE ON INTER-CLUB PROPOSALS
October 6, 2017
Vote for Corofin GAA to win an EirGrid Digital Clock and Scoreboard for their Club

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

October 7, 2017
Polish Ambassador to officiate at Portumna cultural event
October 7, 2017
Athenry to march in support of Apple as decision date looms

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline