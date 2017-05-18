Mulkerrins and Havern retain Aon Bhalla Inis Mór 2017 Open titles

Deireadh seachtaine mór do Chumann Liathróid Láimhe Inis Mór le comórtais Aon Bhalla ‘One Wall on the Rock’ ag tarlúar an Oileáin. I mbliana bhíóscionn 150 imreoirí ag glacadh páirt sa chomórtas, na hiontrálacha is mó ó thosaigh an gcomórtas seacht bliain ó shin. Tháinig daoine ó gachpáirt den tíragusiadsúil go mór le haghaidh deireadh seachtaine liathróidláimhe agus píosa craic chomhmaith.

Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Inis Mór ‘One Wall on the Rock’ took place on Saturday 13th of May.

Over 150 players and families from all over Ireland arrived on Inis Mór Friday evening to take part in the 7th Annual One Wall tournament. It was great to see players returning to the island and novice players visiting Inis Mór for the first time. Luckily the rain stayed away for most of the day which created a lively atmosphere in the afternoon at the Páirc Spraoi!

It was time to shine for the future stars of the game, as the Under 9 and 11 boys and girls took to the court in the ‘Fun Wall’ competition in Coláiste Naomh Éinne. This was a great opportunity for the players in this category to enjoy the non-competitive side to handball and to also mix with other the players from different clubs.

The first of many games in the Páirc Spraoi began at 8:30am Saturday morning as the Men’s C category took place. The high standard of these games were entertaining yet so intense to watch as every player gave it their all to advance to the next stage. By 10:30am crowds gathered to watch the semi – finals of this group, as local boy Jason O’Toole defeated Eoin Brennan (Kells) in an outstanding battle, while on the other side of the draw the newest islander Niall Delany of Mallow defeated Michael Meaghar in an enjoyable game of handball. Local boy Jason O’Toole took the Men’s C title against Niall Delany in a remarkable final.

Meanwhile in the morning time, down in Halla Ronán in the Under 13 girls final Tyrone’s Clodagh Munroe defeated Galway Girl Skylann Ni Mháille in a fantastic display of handball in this age group. Followed by the Under 17 competition, where Armagh’s Cailíosa Ní Dhúill defeated Coláiste Naomh Éinne scholar, Cork’s Aoife Hurley in a tough battle to win the title.

In the afternoon, our Ladies competition took to the court. With an increase in entries in this category it was guaranteed to be an enjoyable afternoon for the ladies. Islander Áine NicGiolla Dé overcame Down’s Mary Havern in a final that there wasn’t a second to be wasted as title was up for grabs.

While the games in the Páirc Spraoi came to a standstill for an hour, the under 15 boy’s competition in Coláiste Naomh Éinne continued to battle the shower of rain as Mikey Kelly (Loughrea) defeated Cian O Domhnaill (Inis Oírr) in a superb final. While earlier that morning young star Kyle Jordan (Kilfane) dft Fiachra Ó Dúill (Naomh Cillian) in the Under 13 Boys final.

After giving the all clear, the games were back in action in the Páirc Spraoi with the Masters and Men’s B finals taking place. Maigh Cuilinn’s Graham Cosburn defeated Micheal Breathnach’s Mike Dillon in a tight game in the Masters category. While islander Peter Donohue dominated the Men’s B grade as he overcame Salthill’s Nevan McCartin in an exciting semi-final to then defeat Billy Cadwell (O Raghlallaghs) in the final!

By 4pm, the crowds gathered from the other venues to watch the Men’s and Women’s Open competition! With a high entry in the Men’s Open competition, it was definitely going to be a tough competition to win.

Last year finalists Martin Mulkerrins and Paudi Quish returned to the rock, in hopes to repeat the 2016 Men’s Open final! Each game showed an outstanding display of handball.

Mulkerrins faced Armagh’s James Doyle in a spectacular semi-final, as Mulkerrins self-motivation booked him in a spot in the final. Meanwhile on the court 2, Quish’s experience showed excellence as he overcame Tyrone’s Sean Kerr in an enjoyable semi-final.

It was a repeat of last year’s final as Mulkerrins faced Quish in a battle to win the Men’s Open title. It was a guaranteed game not to be missed as Mulkerrins was determent to retain his title and Quish eager to win! However, it was not Quish’s day to knock Mulkerrins from his title. As Mulkerrins overcame Quish in a ‘not to forget’ final!

At the same time, The Ladies Open competition began as Down’s Lorraine Havern returned to retain her title once again. Havern defeated Ciara Mahon in a high standard semi-final with a fantastic display of handball. On the other side of the draw, Mayo’s Pauline Gallagher faced islander Ashling Mullin. Gallagher’s experience was evident as she overcame young Mullin in the semi-final!

It was a final not to be missed as Havern and Gallagher took to the court to showcase the standard Ladies handball. Havern was in great form as she defeated Gallagher in an exciting game of handball, as both players played to their limit.

Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Inis Mór would like to thank all the businesses that sponsored the tournament, the venues Halla Ronán, Coláiste Naomh Éinne and Comharchumann Forbartha ÁrannTeo for providing the facilities to run the tournament, Óstán Árann for providing a buffet on Saturday evening. It was a nice gathering for the players after a long day of handball!

The tournament couldn’t have been as successful as it was without the help of the referees, helpers, those who provided food and those who organised the tournament. We appreciate everyone’s support to help run this popular event.

Most of all we would like to thank everyone who travelled to the island for the Aon Bhalla Inis Mór tournament 2017.

We hope to see you all back in 2018!

Go mbeiremuid mbeoar an am seo arís!

Results:

Faoi 9 Buachaillí: Bertie Donohue (Inis Mór) dft O Diorain (Inis Mór)

Faoi 9 Cailíní: Jane Hanley dft Catriona Ni Raifeartaigh

Pláta: Siona Coneely Debouska dft Holly Flaherty

Faoi 11 Buachaillí: Gavin Kelly (Loughrea) dft Niall Kelly (Claregalway)

Platá: Cian O Duiluin dft Patrick Conneely

Faoi 11 Cailíní: Katie Jordan dft Sile NI Chonghaile

Pláta: Ave Sweeney dft Jessica Boland

Faoi 13 Buachaillí: Kyle Jordan (Kilfane) dft Fiachra O Dúill (Naomh Cillian)

Pláta: Conor Hession (Annaghdown) dft Feidhlim O Diollúin (Micheál Breathnach)

Faoi 13 Cailíní: Clodagh Munroe (Carrickmore) dft Skylnn Ní Mháille (Micheál Breathnach)

Pláta: Ellen Curran (Annaghdown) dft Máireád Ní Chonghaile (Inis Oírr)

Faoi15 Buachaillí: Mikey Kelly (Loughrea) dft Cian O Domhnaill (Inis Oírr)

Pláta: Jack O’Reilly (Kingscourt) dft Ryan O’Toole (Inis Mór)

Faoi 17 Cailíní: Cailiosa Ni Dhuill (Naomh Cillian) dft Aoife Hurley (Mallow)

Pláta: Colleen Judge dft Nikki Sweeney (Annaghdown)

Mná: Aine Nic GiollaDé (Inis Mór) dft Mary Havern (Saval)

Pláta: Eilish Owens (Brackey) dft Linda Seoighe (Inis Mór)

Fir C: Jason O’Toole (Inis Mór) dft Niall Delany (Mallow)

Pláta: John Hurley (Clooney) dft Shane Walsh (Windcap)

Fir B: Peter Donohue (Inis Mór) dft Billy Cadwell (Raghllagh’s)

Pláta: Conor O Gorman dft Darragh O Flaithearta

Fir Oscailte: Martin Mulkerrins (Maigh Cuilinn) dft Paudi Quish (Hospital)

Pláta: Tairdealbhach Mac Giolla Meara dft Shane Briody

Mná Oscailte: Lorraine Havern (Down) dft Pauline Gallagher (Mayo)

Pláta: Eimear Ni Bhiada dft Sinead Hanley

Máistir: Graham Cosburn (Moycullen) dft Mike Dillon (Micheál Breathnach)

Pláta: Patrick Clancy dft Martin Hanley

By Ashling NíMhaoláin