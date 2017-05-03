15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ireland Rugby Tour South Africa 2016 1st Test Newlands Capetown 11/6/2016 South Africa Springboks vs Ireland Ireland’s CJ Stander Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

MULDOON AND LOUGHNEY AMONG THE NOMINEES FOR RUGBY PLAYERS IRELAND AWARDS

By Sport GBFM
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 12:01 pm

Furlong, Henshaw, Murray and Stander nominated on one of the biggest nights in Irish sport

Rugby Players Ireland has today announced the nominees for the 2017 Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award. This will be presented along with a host of awards at the Rugby Players Ireland Awards night on May 10th  which will be hosted by former Irish International Shane Horgan at the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge. The Rugby Players Ireland Awards is one of a kind in Ireland and one of the biggest nights in Irish sport.

Connacht’s John Muldoon and Ronan Loughney have also been nominated. Muldoon, who recently played his 300th game for the province, has been shortlisted in the Irish Times Supporters Player of the year category while Loughney, who will be leaving at the end of the season after twelve years with the province, has been nominated for the medal of excellence award.

In the running to claim the much sought after Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award are four players that have excelled for both their province and country, gaining them a Lions call up for the New Zealand tour this Summer. Tadhg Furlong has had a breakthrough season to remember, leaving many would-be defenders in his wake and securing a cult status amongst the Irish fans. Conor Murray has had a scintillating season for both Munster and Ireland, with the scrum-half now firmly considered to be amongst the best operators in the position in the world. Robbie Henshaw is nominated for the second year in succession as he continues to grow in influence for both club and country. Last year’s winner, CJ Stander with his insatiable appetite for work and hard yards will complete the lineup.

Commenting on the awards, Rob Kearney, a recipient of the Players’ Player of the Year Award in 2012 and current Chairman of Rugby Players Ireland said:

“To be nominated for the Players’ Player of the Year Award is such a fantastic achievement especially when it is voted for by your fellow players. It brings a great deal of satisfaction that your colleagues appreciate your work and efforts. I would like to congratulate all the nominees, wish them the best and hope that they enjoy the night”.

Also commenting on the announcement was Anthony Brennan of Zurich:

“Yet again, an array of some of the best rugby talent in the world stand to join a distinguished list of past winners. We are delighted to support the tremendous work of these players and in the wider Irish rugby sense, by recognising top class performances at the Awards. Their respective efforts have been a source of great pride for us all at Zurich, given our connection to the game through Rugby Players Ireland.”

The evening will honour a season that has seen the Irish provincial sides feature prominently in both domestic and European competition, while the national team also claimed famous victories over South Africa and New Zealand before rounding up the season with a second-place finish in the Six Nations.

A host of talented young players will contest the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year Award and three iconic try efforts will contest the Volkswagen Try of the Year.

Following a strong showing in the Six Nations, several players have come into contention for The BNY Mellon Women’s XVs Player of the Year 2017 as voted for by the players involved over the last season. The Mason Alexander Women’s 7s Player of the Year will also be awared on the night.

The induction of the new member of the BNY Mellon Hall of Fame will take place on the night along with the The Zurich Contribution to Irish Society Award which honours a current or past player that has taken an active role in making a difference to the wider community.

The Vodafone Medal for Excellence will be awarded to the individual who demonstrates exceptional commitment to the game both on and off field.  This is a player who matches their playing and training with team support, studies, part-time work, mentoring, charity and community involvement. Nominated by their peers are Ronan Loughney of Connacht, Leinster’s Jack McGrath and Ulster’s Ruen Pienaar which was last year won by former Ulster and Leinster scrum-half Isaac Boss.

There will also be the chance for members of the public to get involved by nominating their Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Moment of the Year 2017 via Twitter @druidsglen using the hashtag #DruidsMoment17.

Rugby fans across Ireland have been choosing their Irish Times Supporters’ Player of the Year 2017 via the Irish Times website – http://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/player-of-the-year.

ZURICH PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017

Tadhg Furlong                         Leinster

Robbie Henshaw                     Leinster

Conor Murray                         Munster

CJ Stander                               Munster

 

NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017

Joey Carbery                           Leinster

Garry Ringrose                        Leinster

Darren Sweetnam                   Munster

 

BNY MELLON RUGBY PLAYERS IRELAND HALL OF FAME 2017

Recipient to be announced later this week.

 

VOLKSWAGEN TRY OF YEAR 2017

Craig Gilroy                             Italy v Ireland                          RBS 6 Nations

Robbie Henshaw                     Ireland v New Zealand                        Test

Conor Murray                         Ireland v New Zealand                        Test

 

IRISH TIMES SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017

Vote for the winner online – http://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/player-of-the-year

 

Tadhg Furlong Leinster
Robbie Henshaw Leinster
Paddy Jackson Ulster
John Muldoon Connacht
Conor Murray Munster
Charles Piutau Ulster
CJ Stander Munster

 

 

ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO IRISH SOCIETY 2017

The award will be presented at the ceremony on Wednesday 10th May 2016.

 

BNY MELLON WOMEN’S XVs PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017

Paula Fitzpatrick

Leah Lyons

Lindsay Peat

 

DRUIDS GLEN HOTEL & GOLF RESORT MOMENT OF THE YEAR 2017

Voted by the public on Twitter @druidsglen (#DruidsMoment17) the Rugby Moment of the Year will be unveiled at the Awards ceremony on Wednesday 10th May 2017.

 

VODAFONE MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE 2017

Ronan Loughney      Connacht

Jack McGrath            Leinster

Ruen Pienaar            Ulster

 

MASON ALEXANDER WOMEN’S SEVENS PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017

Ashleigh Baxter

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Megan Williams

For further information on the Awards night, please visit rugbyplayersireland.ie or follow Rugby Players Ireland on Twitter and Facebook.

