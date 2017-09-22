MRI and CT scans to be fast tracked for private patients at Merlin Park and Portiuncula

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Access to MRI and CT scans at Merlin Park and Ballinasloe is to be fast-tracked for private patients.

It’s as a result of a new electronic referral system being put in place at Alliance Medical facilities at Merlin Park Hospital in the city and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The new system has been introduced through a partnership between Alliance Medical and Clanwilliam Health.

It’ll apply to patients having scans carried out at the scan centre at Portiuncula Hospital, and the Imaging Centre at Merlin Park Hospital.

The system uses the HSE’s web-based messaging service, Healthlink, which provides for the secure transmission of clinical patient information.

HR Manager at Alliance Medical Eimear O’Donnell says the new system will see patients instantly referred for scans, and quickly offered appointments.