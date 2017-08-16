15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Moycullen student achieves eight H1 grades in Leaving Cert

By GBFM News
August 16, 2017

Time posted: 12:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Moycullen girl is one of just 13 pupils nationwide who has received eight H1 grades in the Leaving Cert.

Kate Duggan opened her results at Colaiste Iognaid in the city to discover she had received the highest possible marks under the new system – the equivalent of eight A1s.

The Killagoola native is one of just 13 students in the country who managed the feat – out of 59 thousand young people getting their results today.

Schools across the county opened their doors at 9 this morning as 3,200 Galway students are set to get their results either at their schools or from noon online

 

 

 

