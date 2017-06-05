Moycullen community rallies around McDonagh family following horrific death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The community in Moycullen is rallying around the McDonagh family following the death of a woman who was savaged by two dogs.

64 year old Teresa McDonagh was visiting the house of a relative at Knocknarassar around lunchtime yesterday when the incident occurred.

The local community has been expressing it’s shock at the tragic death of Ms. McDonagh, who was well known in the local area.

Teresa McDonagh arrived at the home at Knockarassar between Moycullen and Spiddal at around 1′ o clock yesterday afternoon.

Some time after her arrival, she was attacked by two Bullmastiffs – a large, heavy breed that are on the list of restricted dogs in Ireland and were originally bred to guard estates.

Emergency services were called to the house, but Ms McDonagh suffered such severe injuries that she died at the scene of the attack.

It’s understood both animals were shot by a neighbour who came to her aid.

In 2015, the community rallied behind Teresa and her husband Eddie after their son Brendan ‘Beano’ McDonagh, a jockey, suffered serious injuries in an accident in Thailand.

His family spent over 8 weeks abroad as he underwent a number of surgeries – and family and friends raised over 70 thousand euro to pay for Brendan’s treatment and travel home.

Gardai in Salthill investigating the incident are treating Ms McDonagh’s death as a tragic accident.