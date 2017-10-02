Moycullen Basketballers win in Killester

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
Pyrobel Killester 61-66 Moycullen
SSE Airtricity Moycullen came away from the IWA with a victory over Pyrobel Killester on Saturday night in a game that saw Killester’s American Royce Williams leave the game with what looked like a serious injury. Moycullen, off the back of a home defeat to DCU Saints last week, got off to a flying start which put them on the front foot. Their American Brandon McGuire was influential, as he scored 23 points, and former Killester player Cian Nihill chipping in with 15.
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League
IT Carlow Basketball 73-67 NUIG Mystics (after overtime, full time 60-60)
In a thrilling game, IT Carlow overcame NUIG mystics in their first ever super league contest. The winners came from 4 points down with 40 seconds on the clock to take the game to overtime where they eventually emerged victorious by 6 points.