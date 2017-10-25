Mounting concern over timescale for new emergency department at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that a team will be put in place in the coming days to design a new ED at UHG – but it’s likely to be up to five years before a new department is up and running.

It comes as the hospital faces serious overcrowding today, with 45 patients on trolleys – some of them since Monday.

The team which will be appointed shortly will design the new emergency unit, as part of the HSE’s vision to deliver a new 7-storey building with a rooftop plant room.

However, the project will be carried out in phases – and will take up to five years to complete.

Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade, who’s chair of the HSE Regional Health Forum West, says the process must be fast-tracked.

Speaking at a conference in Dublin today, Health Minister Simon Harris said patient safety is the fundamental cornerstone of our health service.

However, a number of Galway’s TDs, Senators and local councillors, as well as doctors and nurses working at the coal-face, have said conditions at UHG pose a threat to the safety of both staff and patients.