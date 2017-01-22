Mountbellew priest celebrates Mass on his 100 th birthday

Galway Newsroom:- Mountbellew priest Fr Liam Kitt celebrated his 100th birthday by celebrating Mass attended by extended family, neighbours and friends at his home in Gratten Park, Mountbellew today.

Fr Kitt, who is still hale and hearty at 100, was presented with a birthday cake after he celebrated the Mass and the attendance, including his nephew, the former Minister and TD Micheal Kitt, all sang “Happy Birthday” for him.

He blew out the candles on the cake which was made by Carmel Murray and it had the image of a Caltra jersey and a football on it.

Fr Liam has been involved with Gaelic football all his life and was a member of the Castleblakeney Junior team that won the 1940 Junior County final.

He played on that team along with his late brothers Michael Francis Kitt, also a Government Minister and TD, as well as Fr Sean who passed away some years ago.

Fr Liam was a missionary priest in Cleveland, Ohio USA for over 40 years before returning to Mountbellew in the mid-1980s.

He was honoured recently by Galway GAA Coiste Peile na nOg for his work with schools football over the years.

He still celebrates Mass regularly at his home in Mountbellew where he will have many more visitors today who will be calling to congratulate him on his 100th birthday.