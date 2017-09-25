Mountbellew, Portumna and Athenry Head To Malone For AIG Ladies Cups And Shields Finals

The schedule for the AIG Ladies Cups and Shields National Finals in Malone Golf Club have been released with Galway represented by Mountbellew in the Intermediate, Minor and Challenge Cup, Portumna in the Junior Foursomes and Athenry in the Junior Cup. Mountbellew will be the first club in action on Wednesday as they face Cahir Park in the Intermediate Cup Quarter Final at 11am followed by their Minor Cup Quarter Final with Headfort at 11.45am. Should they win, their semi-finals are on Thursday.
On Friday, Portumna and Athenry enter the fray along with Mountbellew’s Challenge Cup Team. Portumna face The Heath in the Semi-Final of the Junior Foursomes at 9.15 while Athenry take on Royal Curragh in the Junior Cup Semi-final at 9.45. Mountbellew’s Challenge Cup Semi-Final with Fintona tees off at 12 noon.