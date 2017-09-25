Mountbellew, Portumna and Athenry Head To Malone For AIG Ladies Cups And Shields Finals

The schedule for the AIG Ladies Cups and Shields National Finals in Malone Golf Club have been released with Galway represented by Mountbellew in the Intermediate, Minor and Challenge Cup, Portumna in the Junior Foursomes and Athenry in the Junior Cup. Mountbellew will be the first club in action on Wednesday as they face Cahir Park in the Intermediate Cup Quarter Final at 11am followed by their Minor Cup Quarter Final with Headfort at 11.45am. Should they win, their semi-finals are on Thursday.

On Friday, Portumna and Athenry enter the fray along with Mountbellew’s Challenge Cup Team. Portumna face The Heath in the Semi-Final of the Junior Foursomes at 9.15 while Athenry take on Royal Curragh in the Junior Cup Semi-final at 9.45. Mountbellew’s Challenge Cup Semi-Final with Fintona tees off at 12 noon.

District Finals Results Round-Up

AIG Ladies Junior Cup Connacht — Ballina 1, Athenry 4 East Leinster — Delgany 1.5, Stackstown 3.5 Mid Leinster — Royal Curragh 3, Enniscorthy 2 Munster — Tipperary 1.5, Limerick 3.5 Ulster — Letterkenny 1.5, Lurgan 3.5 AIG Ladies Intermediate Cup Connacht — Mountbellew 3, Gort 2 East Leinster — Castle 2, Carton House 3 Mid Leinster — Tullamore 1.5, Wicklow 3.5 Munster — Ballykisteen 1, Cahir Park 4 Ulster — Shandon Park 4, Lisburn 1 AIG Ladies Minor Cup Connacht — Mountbellew 3, Carrick-On-Shannon 2 East Leinster — Headfort 3, Corrstown 2 Mid Leinster — Mullingar 2, Wexford 3 Munster — Lee Valley 3, Co. Tipperary 2 Ulster — Donaghadee 3.5, Dunmurry 1.5 AIG Ladies Challenge Cup Connacht — Ballyhaunis 1, Mountbellew 4 East Leinster — Craddockstown 1.5 v Malahide 3.5 Mid Leinster — Mullingar 1.5, Courtown 3.5 Munster — Doneraile 4.5, Muskerry 0.5 Ulster — Royal Belfast 2, Fintona 3 AIG Ladies Senior Foursomes Connacht — Castlebar 0.5, Roscommon 2.5 East Leinster — Hermitage 0.5, Lucan 2.5 Mid Leinster — Carlow 2, Kilkenny 1 Munster — Castletroy 0.5, Killarney 2.5 Ulster — Shandon Park 1, Lurgan 2 AIG Ladies Junior Foursomes Connacht — Portumna 2.5 Ballinasloe 0.5 East Leinster — Woodbrook 2.5 v Malahide 0.5 Mid Leinster — The Heath 2, Castlecomer 1 Munster — Ballykisteen 2.5, Lee Valley 1.5 Ulster – Larne 1, Shandon Park 2

AIG Ladies Cups and Shields District Finals Venues

2 September – Connacht Finals – Ballinrobe

3 September – East Leinster Finals – Charlesland

2 September – Mid Leinster Finals – Tramore

1 – 2 September – Munster Finals – Cahir Park

2 – 3 September – Ulster Finals – Bangor