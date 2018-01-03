Motorway reopens between Ballinasloe and Loughrea following crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The M6 motorway has re-opened between junction 15 Ballinasloe West and Junction 16 Loughrea following a crash.

A truck left the road on the westbound lane on the Loughrea side of the toll shortly before 9 this morning.

Gardai say the incident happened due to high winds, but the driver was not seriously injured.

The motorway remained closed to westbound traffic between Ballinasloe and Kiltullagh to allow the scene to be cleared, but has re-opened to traffic in the last hour.

PHOTO: @GARDATRAFFIC on Twitter