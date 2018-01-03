15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Motorway reopens between Ballinasloe and Loughrea following crash

By GBFM News
January 3, 2018

Time posted: 5:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The M6 motorway has re-opened between junction 15 Ballinasloe West and Junction 16 Loughrea following a crash.

A truck left the road on the westbound lane on the Loughrea side of the toll shortly before 9 this morning.

Gardai say the incident happened due to high winds, but the driver was not seriously injured.

The motorway remained closed to westbound traffic between Ballinasloe and Kiltullagh to allow the scene to be cleared, but has re-opened to traffic in the last hour.

 

PHOTO: @GARDATRAFFIC on Twitter

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Action plan in place in city ahead of this evening’s high tide and strong winds
January 3, 2018
Action plan in place in city ahead of this evening’s high tide and strong winds
January 3, 2018
Galway new car sales dropped by 15 per cent last year
January 3, 2018
City loses ‘clean status’ in latest litter survey

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 3, 2018
Ronan Manning signs contract extension with Galway United
January 3, 2018
NUIG Ladies Gaelic Football and Soccer teams to face each other for Charity
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK