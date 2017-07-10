Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup: Moffett clinches his first National title

Monaghan’s Sam Moffett kept his unbeaten record in this year’s Triton Showers National Rally Championship to clinch his first National title in Sligo yesterday. His sixth win in a row leaves him in an unbeatable position with two rounds still to come, with his Fiesta finishing a convincing minute and a half ahead of the Fabia of runner up Desi Henry, and former triple National title holder Niall Maguire in third place.

At Mondello Park, local Kildare driver Kevin O’Hara scored a clean sweep of the Formula Vee Festival, winning both qualifying heats and taking the lead in the final after a thrilling five-way battle with Anthony Cross, Dan Polley, Colm Blackburn and Stephen Morrin.

Starting alongside O’Hara on the grid, Cross seized the lead at the start and despite enormous pressure from the much more experienced Donadea man, stayed in front for the first five laps. However, he then spun off and dropped down the field, leaving O’Hara well clear of Polley and Blackburn.

In the second half of the race, Polley piled on the pressure and closed right up on the leader, but wasn’t quite close enough to pounce, although he did finish less than half a second behind to make it a great 1-2 for the Lule O’Hara team.

Naas driver James Roe Junior scored a double at Donington Park, when he dominated the opening two races of three qualifying rounds in the Avon British Formula Ford 1600 Championship. However, his hopes of making it a triple victory were dashed when he was penalised for a starting grid infringement in the final race, despite beating all his rivals on the track, demoting him to tenth place in the results.