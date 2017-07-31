15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup

By Sport GBFM
July 31, 2017

Time posted: 9:01 am

Already confirmed as the Triton Showers National Rally champion, Monaghan’s Sam Moffett added another win to his collection when he and Darragh Kelly were well clear of the opposition in the Cork Jim Walsh Forest Rally at Mallow, with their Fiesta WRC 52 seconds ahead of the Lancer Evo of Jonny Leonard and Arthur Kierans after six stages.

Multiple Formula Ford 1600 champion Niall Murray scored his fifth and sixth wins this year at Kirkistown over the weekend, increasing his lead in the Dawson WAM FF1600 Championship. In the opening race, the Dubliner finished a fraction of a second in front of Kildare’s Kevin O’Hara, and went on to take a three second victory over David McCullough in race two.

Another Kildareman, 18 year-old James Roe, fresh from being nominated as Young Driver of the Month, finished third in the second race. Alan Auerbach took a double in the Stryker races, with Cameron Fenton and Patrick Dempsey taking turns at beating each other to the chequered flag in the Ginetta Junior events.

