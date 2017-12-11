Motorists urged to take extra caution on Galway roads today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists in Galway are being urged to take extra care this morning as road conditions in many areas remain dangerous.

A fall of snow and sleet over the weekend coupled with sub zero temperatures overnight have made road conditions particularly slippy today.

A ‘Status Orange’ weather warning from Met Eireann remains in place for Connacht until 10a.m

Galway gardaí are reporting that roads around the city are manageable this morning as most have been salted.

However pedestrians are warned to be cautious on footpaths as they have not been treated.

In Oranmore, local roads and estate roads are extremely slippy this morning but the N6 dual carriageway into the city has been treated.

In the Tuam area, the main roads are driveable as they have been treated however minor roads are particularly dangerous.

Some areas for motorists to take extra care in are Monivea, Kilconly and Dunmore.

In the east of the county, conditions seem to be worse.

Ballinasloe gardaí say that while the M6 motorway has been treated, motorists still need to exercise extra care.

Hills are particularly difficult to manoeuvre and roads in the Kiltormer area are treacherous.

On the M17/M18 motorway, road conditions are particularly bad near the Ardrahan exit and locals roads which are not treated are also extremely slippy.

In the west of the county, sea breezes have resulted in slightly higher temperatures so there are no reports of any particularly treacherous routes, however motorists are advised to still take care as heavy rain falls.

All motorists are advised to keep a safe distance from the car in front and approach junctions at a slower speed.

The only school closure we have been notified about is Leitrim National School in Kylebrack, Loughrea which is closed today.

Bus Eireann says buses in Galway are running as normal or with minor delays.

Irish Rail says the 7.30 Athlone to Galway service is running but will be 15 minutes late arriving due to points which were affected by freezing conditions.