Motorists urged to exercise caution on M18 following crash near Gort

By GBFM News
December 14, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are urging motorists to exercise caution on the M18 motorway this morning following a road traffic crash near Gort.

The single vehicle incident happened on the Galway side of the town at around 8 under a bridge known locally as ‘the Bat Tunnel’.

The driver was uninjured and the road remains fully open but Gardai are warning of treacherous road conditions due to sleet, hail and ice.

AA Roadwatch is particularly warning about the risk of black ice today – as status yellow warnings remain in place across many parts of the west and south.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
