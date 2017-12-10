Motorists urged to avoid travel due to poor road conditions around Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are warning motorists not to travel unless strictly necessary due to poor road conditions across Galway – including on the motorway.

Significant overnight snowfall across Galway is expected to continue into the late hours of today – with accumulations of up to 8 cm possible.

AA Roadwatch is advising that the R446 Loughrea/Ballinasloe Road is impassable in a number of places due to snow and ice.

Galway is one of 11 counties included in Met Eireann’s status orange weather alert as a ‘snow and ice bomb’ hits Ireland.

Particularly heavy snow has been reported in Ballinasloe – and snow ploughs have been deployed to clear sections of the motorway.

County Council crews have also been deployed around Ballinasloe to clear trees from a number of minor roads – with partial blockages reported at Derrymullen, Killure, Fohenagh and Castlefrench.

Met Eireann is warning of extremely slippery paths and treacherous roads due to snow accumulation and ice – and many locals roads are proving extremely challenging for motorists.

The Hill at Cappataggle is proving particularly difficult for motorists – with a number of cars unable to pass the uphill section of the road.

Gardai in Gort and Tuam are advising motorists to exercise caution when traveling today – but say both areas are relatively clear.

Further west, conditions are much better – Clifden Gardai say from Maam Cross, the roads are clear following persistent rain.

It’s going to be an extremely cold night, with temperatures set to plummet as low as minus six degrees.