15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Motorists urged to avoid travel due to poor road conditions around Galway

By GBFM News
December 10, 2017

Time posted: 11:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are warning motorists not to travel unless strictly necessary due to poor road conditions across Galway – including on the motorway.

Significant overnight snowfall across Galway is expected to continue into the late hours of today – with accumulations of up to 8 cm possible.

AA Roadwatch is advising that the R446 Loughrea/Ballinasloe Road is impassable in a number of places due to snow and ice.

Galway is one of 11 counties included in Met Eireann’s status orange weather alert as a ‘snow and ice bomb’ hits Ireland.

Particularly heavy snow has been reported in Ballinasloe – and snow ploughs have been deployed to clear sections of the motorway.

County Council crews have also been deployed around Ballinasloe to clear trees from a number of minor roads – with partial blockages reported at Derrymullen, Killure, Fohenagh and Castlefrench.

Met Eireann is warning of extremely slippery paths and treacherous roads due to snow accumulation and ice – and many locals roads are proving extremely challenging for motorists.

The Hill at Cappataggle is proving particularly difficult for motorists – with a number of cars unable to pass the uphill section of the road.

Gardai in Gort and Tuam are advising motorists to exercise caution when traveling today – but say both areas are relatively clear.

Further west, conditions are much better – Clifden Gardai say from Maam Cross, the roads are clear following persistent rain.

It’s going to be an extremely cold night, with temperatures set to plummet as low as minus six degrees.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 10th December, 2017
Temperatures across Galway to plummet as low as minus eight degrees overnight as Met Eireann issues fresh warnings
December 10, 2017
Temperatures across Galway to plummet as low as minus eight degrees overnight as Met Eireann issues fresh warnings
December 9, 2017
Galway busking community gearing up for major city performance to highlight opposition to regulation
December 9, 2017
RNLI rescues injured fisherman in Galway Bay

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 8, 2017
Draw Announced For Last 32 Of FAI Junior Cup
December 8, 2017
Draws Announced For TP Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK