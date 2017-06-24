Monday – Live from Utah, Society Street Ballinasloe

This Monday 26th we are live from Utah, Society Street Ballinasloe for their massive in store summer sale. There are many items half price or less across all departments Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12-5pm as they save with Utah.

Utah offers top brands at low prices, in Menswear, Ladies Fashion, Children’s Clothing, Curtains, Blinds, Bedding & Giftware.

Massive summer sale on now in store where you could save 60% on all stock, you don’t want to miss this huge summer sale.

For more details on Utah click HERE