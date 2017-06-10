Monday – Live from The Loughrea Hotel & Spa for National Careers Week

This Monday 12th The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes will be live from the Loughrea Hotel to celebrate National Carers week, to highlight family carers and their valuable contribution to Irish society. The Loughrea Hotel are sponsoring Family carers Ireland. Don’t miss The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes from 12-1.30pm.

National Carers Week (Ireland), began in 2007 and is co-ordinated by Care Alliance Ireland in partnership with ten other leading Irish charities who support Family Carers: Every June, thousands of Family Carers take part each year in hundreds of activities and events, held in every part of the Republic of Ireland. National Carers Week 2017 will take place between June 12th-18th.

The formation of Family Carers Ireland represents a very significant and positive milestone for Ireland’s approximately 200,000 family carers.

The Carers Association and Caring for Carers Ireland have come together to form one stronger, dedicated, carer-centred organisation. The merged organisation will continue to provide existing services offered by both Caring for Carers Ireland and The Carers Association and will strive to develop new support based on family carers needs. These include training, support services, home care support, respite weekend breaks, nurse-led clinics, a dedicated helpline for family carers and assistance with legal/mediation services.

The Loughera Hotel and Spa is a four star property that has a growing reputation for high quality service, food and accommodation for excellent Value. Foundly supported by Locals but has grown nationally since opening in 2008. The Lough Rea Hotel and Spa is becoming a Hub in the Heart of Galway

For more details on The Loughrea Hotel and Spa click HERE

For more details on National Careers week click HERE

For more details on Family Careers Ireland click HERE