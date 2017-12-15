15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Monday-Live from Chopped Eyre Square Shopping Centre

By Sinead Kennedy
December 15, 2017

Time posted: 9:10 am

We’re heading out to the new Chopped store in The Eyre Square Shopping Centre on Monday.  Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12 to 5pm.

Chopped are excited to announce the opening of their new store in the Eyre Square Shopping Centre.   The Chopped new store will offer a full daily menu from tasty breakfast options, wraps to salads and much more.

With the ready availability of fast food in many Irish towns, Chopped Galway are thrilled to be able to offer consumers a nutritious alternative.

Eating well is crucial for healthy living & Chopped work hard to bring you an innovative brand of nutritious fast food.

Freshly Chopped was born in Ireland through pure love of health and fitness, with a true lack of nutritious food available to people wanting to live a healthy lifestyle on the go.

The name Chopped is derived from our unique way of preparing your food using the super-hero mezzeluna knife to provide fast healthy food to you over the counter

print
Outside Broadcasts
Sunday – Live from Galway Plaza Loughrea
Pre tax profits at Galway Clinic jump by more than a quarter
December 15, 2017
Sunday – Live from Galway Plaza Loughrea
December 13, 2017
Friday – Live from McD’s Loughrea
December 12, 2017
Live – Saturday from Cunniffe Electric Expert, Tuam Road, Galway

LATEST PODCASTS

December 15, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday December 15th 2017
December 14, 2017
Over 400 inter-county GAA players to sleep rough in solidarity with Ireland’s homeless
December 14, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday December 14th 2017
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?