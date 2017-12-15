Monday-Live from Chopped Eyre Square Shopping Centre

We’re heading out to the new Chopped store in The Eyre Square Shopping Centre on Monday. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12 to 5pm.

Chopped are excited to announce the opening of their new store in the Eyre Square Shopping Centre. The Chopped new store will offer a full daily menu from tasty breakfast options, wraps to salads and much more.

With the ready availability of fast food in many Irish towns, Chopped Galway are thrilled to be able to offer consumers a nutritious alternative.

Eating well is crucial for healthy living & Chopped work hard to bring you an innovative brand of nutritious fast food.

Freshly Chopped was born in Ireland through pure love of health and fitness, with a true lack of nutritious food available to people wanting to live a healthy lifestyle on the go.

The name Chopped is derived from our unique way of preparing your food using the super-hero mezzeluna knife to provide fast healthy food to you over the counter

