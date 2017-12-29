Molly in the Morning opens the doors of Cloghan Castle for your special occasion

How would you like to start your New Year by winning the keys to your very own castle!!

The Molly in the Morning team are working their magic to offer you just that – Molly and Ollie will give one lucky listener the keys to Cloghan Castle, Loughrea for one night. Our winner will have the rental of the entire castle at their disposal for a day and night of their choice.

To win this fantastic prize you will need to register through our text number 53995 or though our Whatsapp number 087 0958968. Let us know the occasion you dream of celebrating at Cloghan Castle, Loughrea – perhaps a wedding, an anniversary, family renuion, retirement party, a corporate event – you give us the occasion and we’ll give you the venue to make it a once in a life time experience.

From Monday 8th January Molly and Ollie will take two callers each morning live on air to go head to head to become our ‘King or Queen of the Castle’…….Let the games begin!

There are of course some terms and conditions e.g. the prize is venue rental only, no catering is included in this prize and preferred dates are subject to availability.

About Cloghan Castle

Cloghan Castle offers a magnificent and relaxed setting for Exclusive Hire for family gatherings, celebrations and corporate activity events. In addition to the 7 Castle & Tower House bedrooms, make the most of your residence from relaxing in the majestic drawing room to dining together in the grand banquet Hall.

A unique combination of old world charm & character to recreate 13thcentury medieval living, but blended with modern living amenities for a truly unforgettable Irish castle experience

The grand banquet hall is a stunning space which can look equally amazing set up at whichever style & preference you envision for your gathering. Whether a small intimate gathering or at the maximum seating capacity of 120, the possibilities are endless. Choose anything from a banquet meal to a themed gala event, from a dinner buffet to a barbeque or hog roast out at the adjoining courtyard area, the vision is yours

A flexible venue

Whatever your plans for you & your guests, the stunning Cloghan Castle really has it all. Both the castle & surrounding grounds complete with stunning views of the Slieve Aughty Mountains, boast several acres of woodland, large garden lawns, sweeping driveway, walled gardens, historical battlements area & tennis court.

Cloghan Castle is the perfect platform to organise & deliver any gathering or event, be it an intimate family gathering, a milestone or birthday occasion, a themed evening such as a murder mystery or medieval ball ,a team building event day or a unique photoshoot location.



Spoilt for choice

Take the opportunity to relax and have fun in our countryside location with activities to include Golfing, Fishing, Horse riding, Karting, Paintballing, Zorbing and Hunting, or explore in close proximity to visit Loughrea Lake, Coole Park, & Slieve Aughty Centre. Further afield plan your day trips to the Alliwee Caves, The Burren, Cliffs of Moher, The Aran Islands or a simple spot of retail therapy in the nearby bustling Galway City

Cloghan Castle is a stunningly romantic wedding venue which offers exclusivity & privacy for your big day, the perfect setting for your fairy-tale castle wedding .Whatever your style and taste, here you will experience a truly unique location where you can transform your wedding day dream into a reality.

Your Wedding…Your Way…

Here you can decide to simply rent the castle over the period of time you will require for your celebrations. Lavish or low key, traditional or trendsetting, simple or stylish, whatever your taste; you will have full control to plan your wedding celebrations exactly how you have always envisioned

To assist you along the way, we have put in place our ‘A la Carte’ recommendation list of our exceptional and dependable wedding vendors which will be your main tool to get the key elements booked for your celebrations. Choose from one of our recommended catering companies whom you feel best suits your style and taste, they will they be your main contact in the operational flow of your big day. We will also be on hand with our support, guidance & years of expertise to assist you along the planning process.

From a dinner banquet, buffet or barbeque, to a hog roast offering, the possibilities are endless.

Just imagine, ‘Your Wedding, Your Castle, Your Way’…

For more details click HERE