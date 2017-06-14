Missing Manchester woman found safe and well in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman who had been missing from the Manchester area has been located safe and well in Galway.

75 year old Cloragh Tierney, who has been missing since Saturday June 3rd, was last seen last Sunday when she was dropped off at Merchant’s Road in the city.

Interpol contacted Galway gardaí about the missing woman after her family became concerned about her whereabouts.

The woman was located in a B&B in the west of the city last night.

It’s understood her family members are now making their way to Galway to take her into their care.