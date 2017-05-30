15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

Missing man located following search operation in Oughterard

By GBFM News
May 30, 2017

Time posted: 1:34 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A missing man has been brought to safety following a search operation in the Oughterard area.

The search was launched shortly after 10 last night when the man aged in his early fifties was reported missing by concerned friends.

The foreign national had been visiting the area and had set out by row boat from Oughterard yesterday afternoon, but failed to return.

Friends who had been travelling with him raised the alarm and a search operation was launched by Gardai after 10pm.

This was assisted by the Corrib Mask Search and Rescue team, the Coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 and Casla coastguard who worked through the night.

The man, aged in his fifties, was located shortly after 11am today and is not injured.

He had been travelling back towards the Oughterard shoreline when he was sighted by the rescue team.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
