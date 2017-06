Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man who had been missing from the Killanin area of Rosscahill over the weekend is recovering in hospital this evening.

The single man, aged in his early seventies, was found by a local search party yesterday afternoon (05/06), after he failed to return home on Saturday after going to check livestock.

He was located trapped between rocks in a field, and was airlifted to UHG.

The man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries in UHG this evening.