Missing Galway teenager found safe and well

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Missing Galway teenager Francis Ward has been found safe and well
The 17 year old was last seen in the Carraroe area last Friday June 23rd.
However Francis has today been found safe and well in Galway city
Time posted: 3:16 pm
