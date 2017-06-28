15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Missing Galway teenager found safe and well

By GBFM News
June 28, 2017

Time posted: 3:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Missing Galway teenager Francis Ward has been found safe and well

The 17 year old was last seen in the Carraroe area last Friday June 23rd.

However Francis has today been found safe and well in Galway city

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Girl is the Right Fit for vaughanshoes.ie Best Dressed Lady at Ballinrobe Racecourse
June 28, 2017
Controversial proposal for Connemara pipeline refused by county planners
June 28, 2017
Galway technology to support major US intelligence project
June 28, 2017
Setback for retention of development at WERS Waste in Tuam

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 28, 2017
Galway Girl is the Right Fit for vaughanshoes.ie Best Dressed Lady at Ballinrobe Racecourse
June 28, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK