Missing boat crew found safe and well following major Galway Bay search

By GBFM News
October 1, 2017

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men who were on board a boat reported missing on Galway Bay in the early hours of this morning have been found safe and well.

The alarm was raised at around 1am, and a major search operation was launched involving the Aran Islands lifeboat, the Costello Bay coastguard and the Shannon search and rescue helicopter.

The search of the area between Rossaveal and the Aran Islands was stood down at around 4am due to conditions on the bay, and was re-launched at first light this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed the boat has been found, and both men on board are safe.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
