Mislaid confidential bank information returned to AIB Galway

By GBFM News
September 14, 2017

Time posted: 11:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – AIB says the confidential information pertaining to 550 customers which was mislaid in Galway on August 31st has been returned to the bank.

The bank confirmed earlier this week that a hard copy spreadsheet relating to banking facilities such as loan deposits, was mislaid by a staff member travelling between branches in Galway.

AIB has confirmed to Galway Bay fm News that the mislaid documentation was located in the past two days when a Galway business owner contacted the bank to let it know that the documentation had been handed into his premises on the day it was mislaid.

The Data Protection Commissioner has been informed and affected customers are being updated.

While there were no addresses or access to accounts on the confidential data, customers are concerned about the breach and what implications it has for privacy.

Questions are also being raised about the delay in the return of the information to the bank.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
