MINOR MATCH TRACKER – Connacht Minor Football Final Galway V Sligo

GALWAY BAY FM Man of the Match is Evan Murphy

FULL TIME GALWAY 3-11 SLIGO 0-10

Galway win the last Connacht Minor Football final – next year it will be an Under-17 competition. They now move on to the All-Ireland Series.

We are in additional time at the end of the match.

57′ Rory Cunningham guides over another beauty for Galway. Galway 3-11 Sligo 0-10

55′ Barry Gorman with an audacious effort from a tight angle, it goes over the bar. Galway 3-10 Sligo 0-10

54′ Ryan Walsh picks off another point for the Yeats county. Galway 3-10 Sligo 0-9

47′ Red Óg Murphy points a close-in free. Galway 3-10 Sligo 0-8

46′ GOALLLLL for Galway. Padraic Costello with a diving fisted effort, again picked out by Evan Murphy. Galway 3-9 Sligo 0-7

45′ Liam Boyle shoot a lovely point for Galway. Galway 2-10 Sligo 0-7

43′ RED CARD for Conor Newell as he was about to be replaced. Seems he swung an arm as he was leaving the field.

40′ GOALLLL for Galway….Daniel Kenny is picked out by Evan Murphy an the corner forward sinks it in the net. Galway 2-9 Sligo 0-7

Make that SIX now!

Galway have shot five wides so far in the second half!

36′ Sligo get their 1st score of the second half – best score of the game – from Niall Colsh. Galway 1-9 Sligo 0-7

35′ Padraic Costello adds another – his 1st – to stretch Galway’s lead. Galway 1-9 Sligo 0-6

31′ Another from play by Matthias Barrett….Galway 1-8 Sligo 0-6

20 Seconds. Matthias Barrett kicks the first point of part 2. Galway 1-7 Sligo 0-6

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

HALF TIME: Galway 1-6 Sligo 0-6

30+2′ Darragh Silke points the resultant free. Galway 1-6 Sligo 0-6

Black Card for Sligo’s Karl McKenna.

There will be two minutes of added time at the end of the 1st half

24′ Evan Murphy points for Galway after some fine play from the Tribesmen. Galway 1-5 Sligo 0-6

22′ Conall Ryan gets his third point of the match to leave just the minimum between the side again. Galway 1-4 Sligo 0-6

19′ Red Óg Murphy taps over a free. Galway 1-4 Sligo 0-5

17′ GOALLLLLLL for Galway. Conor Campbell plant the ball in the net. Galway 1-4 Sligo 0-4

16′ Darragh Silke adds a free – level at Pearse Stadium. Galway 0-4 Sligo 0-4

14′ Darragh Silke – over the shoulder – points after a good move for Galway. Sligo 0-4 Galway 0-3

11′ Martin Kerrigan points off the hands of the goalkeeper. Sligo 0-4 Galway 0-2

10′ Conall Ryan adds another from play. Sligo 0-4 Galway 0-1

6′ Red Óg Murphy makes it Sligo 0-3 Galway 0-1

4′ Darragh Silke points a free for Galway. Sligo 0-2 Galway 0-1

1′ Luke Towey adds another…good start for Sligo. Sligo 0-2 Galway 0-0

15 Seconds: Point for Sligo – Conall Ryan

Sligo are playing with wind advantage in the first half

GAME ON!