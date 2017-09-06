Minor Championships Results 5th September 2017

A Championship

North:

“A” S/Final: Claregalway 1-19 Annaghdown 1-5

“A” S/Final: Monivea/Abbey 1-10 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-7

West:

“A” Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-16 Moycullen 1-8

“A” Barna 2-17 Oughterard 0-13

Claregalway play Monivea/Abbey in the North GPC Final.

Barna play Oughterard in the West GPC Semi-Final with the winners playing Salthill/Knocknacarra in the Final

B Championship

North:

“B” Oranmore/Maree 6-13 St. Gabriels 3-8

“B” Athenry 3-7 Dunmore McHales 0-4

West:

“B” S/Final: Killannin 1-10 St. James 2-4

“B” S/Final: Leitir Mór 1-13 St. Michaels 2-9

Killannin play Leitir Mór in the West GPC Final

In the North GPC there is one outstanding Quarter Final between Oranmore/Maree and Headford with the winners playing Tuam Stars in the Semi-Final. The other semi-final is between Athenry and Ballinasloe

C Championship

North:

“C” Kilconly 6-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 5-11

Kilconly play Clonbur in the “C” Final