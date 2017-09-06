15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Minor Championships Results 5th September 2017

By Sport GBFM
September 6, 2017

Time posted: 6:56 am

A Championship

North:

“A” S/Final: Claregalway 1-19 Annaghdown 1-5
“A” S/Final: Monivea/Abbey 1-10 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-7

West:

“A” Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-16 Moycullen 1-8
“A” Barna 2-17 Oughterard 0-13

Claregalway play Monivea/Abbey in the North GPC Final.
Barna play Oughterard in the West GPC Semi-Final with the winners playing Salthill/Knocknacarra in the Final

B Championship

North:

“B” Oranmore/Maree 6-13 St. Gabriels 3-8
“B” Athenry 3-7 Dunmore McHales 0-4

West:

“B” S/Final: Killannin 1-10 St. James 2-4
“B” S/Final: Leitir Mór 1-13 St. Michaels 2-9

Killannin play Leitir Mór in the West GPC Final
In the North GPC there is one outstanding Quarter Final between Oranmore/Maree and Headford with the winners playing Tuam Stars in the Semi-Final. The other semi-final is between Athenry and Ballinasloe

C Championship

North:

“C” Kilconly 6-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 5-11
Kilconly play Clonbur in the “C” Final

print
Sport
Galway Bay Online-The OB Show (Sept 2017)
September 5, 2017
County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures For The Weekend
September 5, 2017
Golf Results
September 5, 2017
Leading Lights On Course For Longines Irish Champions Weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 5, 2017
High-level city meeting to discuss proposed merger of city and county councils
September 5, 2017
Gardai investigate string of burglaries at Galway schools

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline