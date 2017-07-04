Ministers report progress in bid to safeguard future of GMIT Mayo campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ministers for Education and Higher Education say significant progress is being made in the bid to secure the future of the GMIT campus in Castlebar.

A working group, which will report to the Higher Education Authority in September , has met four times since its establishment.

The group which is chaired by the HEA, has engaged with a wide range of key local stakeholders including students and staff, the executive board and governing authority of GMIT.

Ministers Richard Bruton and Mary Mitchell O’Connor say the group’s work will inform an action plan to safeguard the future of the Castlebar campus.