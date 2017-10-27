15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Minister warns no extra funding available as Galway districts reject budgets

By GBFM News
October 27, 2017

Time posted: 6:41 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Local Government Minister has warned there will be no extra funding made available to Galway County Council over the next two years.

It’s as all 5 of Galway’s municipal districts have now rejected their budgets amid funding concerns – with many believing the draft budgets cut ‘beyond the bone’.

Budget meetings have been taking place this week for the districts of Tuam, Ballinasloe, Athenry-Oranmore, Connemara and Loughrea.

Councillors argue they cannot accept the latest cuts when Galway is already significantly underfunded and unable to meet service demands.

Each region is facing a shortfall of around 200 thousand euro – and the latest reductions will eat into the budgets for roads and community grants.

Councillors are concerned roads across Galway will be left in serious disrepair and many voluntary community groups will cease operation.

The rejection of draft budgets is largely symbolic as the local authority can still implement the proposals without endorsement by elected members.

Fianna Fail Councillor Martina Kinnane says she’s met with Local Government Minister Damien English – and he’s warning no extra funding will be forthcoming.

