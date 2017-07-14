15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Minister to visit Galway Youth counselling service following last minute reprieve

By GBFM News
July 14, 2017

12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mental Health Minister Jim Daly has agreed to visit a Galway youth counselling service to discuss its funding requirements into the future.

It follows an 11th hour reprieve for the service, which will remain open until the end of the year at least, after a committment from the HSE.

The service, operated by Youth Work Ireland Galway, offers non-referral counselling to young teenagers in the city, Tuam, Ballinasloe and Loughrea.

Following a meeting with Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon and Fine Gael Deputy Hildegarde Naughton, Minister Jim Daly has agreed to visit the service in the coming weeks.

