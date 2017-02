Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Housing Minister is being urged to investigate allegations that Galway City Council may have abused the Affordable Housing scheme.

The issue has been raised in the Seanad by Galway West Sinn Féin Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh.

He claims he’s seen documentation which has revealed irregularities in the scheme in the city.

Senator O’Clochartaigh says the Housing Minister needs to investigate, as thousands are waiting on the city’s social housing waiting list.