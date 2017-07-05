Minister urged to intervene in bid to save Galway youth counselling service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Children’s Minister is being urged to intervene to save a free Galway youth counselling service facing the axe amid funding concerns.

The service, operated by Youth Work Ireland Galway, offers non-referral counselling to young teenagers in the city, Tuam, Ballinasloe and Loughrea.

The withdrawal of the counselling service is now imminent due to what’s being described as a lack of a stable source of funding.

Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says the service has been in operation since 2011 and almost 200 Galway teenagers are now facing the loss of a vital resource.

He further argues that with very little extra funding the service could not only be saved, but also extended to meet demand in other areas including Gort, Clifden and Carna.

Speaking in the Seanad, Sinn Fein Senator O Clochartaigh called for Minister Katherine Zappone to intervene.