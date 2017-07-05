15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Minister urged to intervene in bid to save Galway youth counselling service

By GBFM News
July 5, 2017

Time posted: 11:00 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Children’s Minister is being urged to intervene to save a free Galway youth counselling service facing the axe amid funding concerns.

The service, operated by Youth Work Ireland Galway, offers non-referral counselling to young teenagers in the city, Tuam, Ballinasloe and Loughrea.

The withdrawal of the counselling service is now imminent due to what’s being described as a lack of a stable source of funding.

Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says the service has been in operation since 2011 and almost 200 Galway teenagers are now facing the loss of a vital resource.

He further argues that with very little extra funding the service could not only be saved, but also extended to meet demand in other areas including Gort, Clifden and Carna.

Speaking in the Seanad, Sinn Fein Senator O Clochartaigh called for Minister Katherine Zappone to intervene.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Team Named To Face Roscommon in Connacht Final
July 5, 2017
HSE boss disappointed over delay in Galway mental health review
July 5, 2017
€50,000 for Oranmore N18 road improvement works
July 5, 2017
Court rules that Galway Clinic consultant can continue to operate during ongoing legal challenge

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 5, 2017
Galway Team Named To Face Roscommon in Connacht Final
July 5, 2017
Connacht Senior Football Final Preview – The Players
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK