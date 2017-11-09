15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Minister slams ‘shameful’ rewriting of Tuam babies story

By GBFM News
November 9, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister is branding an upcoming US talk on the Tuam babies scandal as a ‘shameful’ rewriting of history.

One of the country’s best known journalists, John Waters, is to give a talk in the University of Notre Dame in Indiana on Saturday entitled ‘Cyberspace, Failing Media and the Hoax of the Holocaust of Tuam.’

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the use of the word ‘hoax’ in relation to the Tuam babies story is hurtful to survivors, locals and historian Catherine Corless, who exposed the scandal.

In recent weeks, Catherine Corless has been given the Bar of Ireland’s Human Rights Award and Special Award for Investigative Research for her efforts.

Speaking to FYI Galway Junior Minister Cannon said he thinks John Waters should reconsider the title of his talk.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Panels Named For Limerick Invitational
President Higgins to mark 30th anniversary of GMIT Letterfrack
November 9, 2017
President Higgins to mark 30th anniversary of GMIT Letterfrack
November 9, 2017
170 thousand euro funding boost for Galway public libraries
November 9, 2017
Royal College of Physicians to open regional office at UHG

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 9, 2017
Galway Panels Named For Limerick Invitational
November 9, 2017
Big Names Heading For Fairyhouse Winter Festival
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK