Minister slams ‘shameful’ rewriting of Tuam babies story

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister is branding an upcoming US talk on the Tuam babies scandal as a ‘shameful’ rewriting of history.

One of the country’s best known journalists, John Waters, is to give a talk in the University of Notre Dame in Indiana on Saturday entitled ‘Cyberspace, Failing Media and the Hoax of the Holocaust of Tuam.’

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the use of the word ‘hoax’ in relation to the Tuam babies story is hurtful to survivors, locals and historian Catherine Corless, who exposed the scandal.

In recent weeks, Catherine Corless has been given the Bar of Ireland’s Human Rights Award and Special Award for Investigative Research for her efforts.

Speaking to FYI Galway Junior Minister Cannon said he thinks John Waters should reconsider the title of his talk.