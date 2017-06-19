15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Minister slammed over lack of funding for Galway local access roads

By GBFM News
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 8:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is slamming the Minister for Rural and Community Affairs over a lack of funding for local access roads in Galway.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuív claims Minister Michael Ring is refusing to allocate money for the repair of non-county access roads under the CLÁR programme.

He says there are hundreds of homes across Galway which are accessed by such roads – and many are in dire need of immediate upgrade or repair works.

The Fianna Fail Deputy argues there have been no local improvement schemes rolled out in Galway since 2011.

Deputy O’ Cuív says unless action is taken, many people in Galway will be unable to access their own homes.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
